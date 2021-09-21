ADTRAN Helps Wildanet Connect Rugged UK Coast to Ultra-Fast Fibre Broadband

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ADTRAN Helps Wildanet Connect Rugged UK Coast to Ultra-Fast Fibre Broadband

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

ADTRAN%26reg%3B%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fibre and fibre extension broadband access solutions, today announced Wildanet is leveraging the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 10G+fibre+access platform with XGS-PON technology to deliver ultra-fast broadband to underserved communities in Cornwall, UK.

Cornwall is a top UK holiday destination and has a growing tech industry, both of which rely on fast broadband connectivity. However, homes and businesses in Cornwall have been overlooked and underserviced until now because the rugged Cornish terrain presents a major challenge in expanding connectivity in a timely and cost-effective manner. Vacation rentals and hotels need high-speed broadband to support modern traveler expectations, and connectivity is also important to help grow the area’s tech sector which will add new jobs and boost the local economy.

“There are many communities in Cornwall that are at a disadvantage because they lack access to fast internet. To address that issue, we’re building our own fibre network to service homes and businesses throughout the region. It will enable them to work from home, stream media, entertain and benefit from online health and education services,” said Paddy Paddison, CTO at Wildanet. “To build the service, we required a large technology provider dedicated to our success. ADTRAN is the right partner for us to deliver the best system with the personalized attention and solution breadth to fit our unique network needs.”

“Wildanet’s fibre broadband network is an investment in Cornwall’s future,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “10Gbps fibre broadband is a transformative technology. Wildanet is a great example of how alternative service providers are setting a solid foundation on which communities can improve their economic opportunities and quality of life.”

To learn more about ADTRAN’s altnet fiber solutions portfolio, please visit www.adtran.com%2Faltnets.

About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005095r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005095/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment