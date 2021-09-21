ADTRAN Helps Netomnia Close Digital Divide with Leading 10Gbps SD-Access Network in the UK

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ADTRAN Helps Netomnia Close Digital Divide with Leading 10Gbps SD-Access Network in the UK

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

ADTRAN%26reg%3B%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced Netomnia is leveraging the ADTRAN software-defined access (SD-Access) architecture, creating one of the UK’s most advanced, high-speed fiber access networks. The software-centric implementation of XGS-PON FTTP technology allowed Netomnia to rapidly build out a hyper scalable fiber network passing 50,000 premises within the first year. Paired with its open networking expertise, Netomnia is now in a prime position to exceed its goal of passing 1 million premises by 2024 with multigigabit internet services for previously underserved UK residents and businesses.

Netomnia is a full-fibre UK network builder that is investing hundreds of millions of pounds in new fibre infrastructure to reach areas lacking decent broadband connectivity. Many communities across the UK have suffered from poor internet access, which has impacted home working, entertainment, education and business opportunities. Netomnia executed a strategy to build the world’s most modern and highly scalable fibre access network to more easily reach these underserved communities and offer them a level of broadband experience often exceeding what is delivered in larger urban areas.

“We believe we have built one of the world’s most advanced fibre access networks that will support local communities for decades to come. Our advanced network offers our customers a differentiated service that excels in price, speed and customer experience. To accomplish this, we selected the only technology partner that could deliver a proven deployable SDN solution,” said Jeremy Chelot, CEO at Netomnia. “Working alongside ADTRAN has allowed us to execute on our ambitious fibre network project goals of delivering scalability, sustainability and simplicity in order to achieve our current and future goals.”

“This is a best-in-class FTTP network that will deliver one of the world’s leading broadband services to support some of the most demanding subscriber and enterprise applications,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, at ADTRAN. “Because the entire network is built on open networking principles, Netomnia benefits from network automation capabilities and subscriber self-service tools that will further reduce operational costs whilst delighting the customer. They created a new type of network, providing the economies of datacentres and the service agility of cloud providers, while delivering amazing broadband experiences for their customers.”

Netomnia selected the ADTRAN SDX 6320 SD-Access Combo PON OLTs to horizontally scale advanced multigigabit fiber services, allowing the network to stay ahead of the growing demand for cloud-delivered applications. This increased programmability of a disaggregated software-defined OLT architecture makes it easier for Netomnia to modify the network to take on future access technologies like G.HSP 50G PON.

To learn more about ADTRAN’s portfolio of SDX solutions, please visit www.adtran.com%2Fsdx.

About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005126r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005126/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment