DISH Selects 10x People for 5G Telephone Number Inventory Solution

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has selected 10x People, LLC to manage telephone number (TN) inventory for the company's cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network.

10x People's number inventory management software, known as nVentory , efficiently operates TNs and identity management, allowing DISH to simultaneously meet business needs and industry reporting requirements.

"As we continue to build our innovative 5G network, 10x People will play a central role in our number management process as we track, monitor and report this important part of our inventory," said Atilla Tinic, chief information officer, DISH. "10x People's cloud-native solution will seamlessly integrate with our other OSS/BSS systems, extend our TN management capabilities as we roll out new areas of service, and serve as an innovative platform for the ongoing evolution of our subscriber identity management."

"10x People is committed to helping connect end users to DISH's fully-virtualized, first-of-its-kind network through telephone number solutions," said Lisa Marie Maxson, CEO, 10x People. "Being selected as a TN management supplier by a technology innovator like DISH is an honor and speaks to our position as a leader in scalable numbering solutions for 5G networks."

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com.

About 10x People

10x People, LLC. is a privately held software solutions provider, is an expert in cloud-based numbering solutions and Local Number Portability (LNP), and focuses on providing dependable products, services and support to its customers. Based in Littleton, Colorado, 10x was founded in 2013. The senior management team at 10x average 30 years of software development and implementation in the telecommunications industry, and is widely considered the preeminent experts in the LNP space, having been involved since its inception in 1996. For more information, visit www.10xpeople.com or connect with 10x People on LinkedIn.

