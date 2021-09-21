Logo
Sandvik anticipates majority of its underground mining equipment sales could be electric by 2030

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2021

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global mining solutions provider Sandvik foresees a strong momentum for electric mining equipment over the coming decade and anticipates that it could account for more than half of its equipment sales in underground mining by 2030.

Sandvik expects growth in the market for electric equipment to continue to accelerate as it proves its potential through customer testing, becoming an important part of every large contract discussion already during the next 2-3 years.

"I think electrification is going to be one of the biggest technology shifts that we have seen in the mining industry in a very long time," says Henrik Ager, President of business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. "We are the leaders in electric equipment for underground mining, with the widest and most advanced product offering in the market, and over the coming years I see electrification in mining picking up pace significantly ".

The increasing demand for electric underground mining equipment is underpinned by several factors, and with a total cost of ownership that is today already at least on a par with comparable diesel equipment. Electric equipment offers better productivity, an emission-free working environment, less noise and vibration and a significant cost saving potential in areas such as ventilation.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions expects to have an electric offering covering all underground applications by 2022.

Sandvik's strong commitment to an electrified mining future was showcased at this year's MINExpo International ® 2021 in Las Vegas where several new products were launched, headlined by a new battery-electric truck, Sandvik TH550B.The new truck, which has a 50-ton payload capacity, combines Sandvik's extensive experience in mining equipment design and manufacturing with innovative battery technology and electric drivelines. The proprietary battery-swapping technology, AutoSwap, helps minimize new infrastructure, and makes it easy to implement the high-performing truck in any suitable underground hard rock operation. Sandvik TH550B is the latest addition to the fast expanding battery-electric equipment offering, further strengthening the company's position as a leading supplier of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) for underground mining.

Other products introduced at the September 13-15 exhibition included Sandvik DS412iE, a highly automated and productive battery-electric powered rock bolter for underground mining and tunneling applications, and the battery-assisted loader Toro™ LH514BE, a cable-electric loader boosted with battery technology and compatible with AutoMine® mining automation system.

Sandvik is also launching a series of films to highlight the significant benefits of electrification in underground mining, such as clean air, and the ongoing exceptional developments in technology and innovation. To experience the films, podcasts and articles go to: home.sandvik/electric

For more information, contact: Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, email: [email protected] phone: +46 70 721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3418346/1470644.pdf

Sandvik anticipates majority of its underground mining equipment sales could be electric by 2030

favicon.png?sn=IO13627&sd=2021-09-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-anticipates-majority-of-its-underground-mining-equipment-sales-could-be-electric-by-2030-301381235.html

SOURCE Sandvik

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO13627&Transmission_Id=202109210545PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO13627&DateId=20210921
