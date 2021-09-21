Clean Energy Joins World Fuel Services to Supply LNG to Pasha, Among First Maritime LNG Bunkering Operations on US West Coast

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced it will supply World+Fuel+Services, Inc. with an estimated 78 million gallons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for two Pasha Hawaii container ships.

Clean Energy provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel Pasha ships in first maritime LNG bunkering on US West Coast. (Photo: Business Wire)

When operating from the Port of Long Beach, these ‘Ohana Class’ vessels will become one of the first natural gas-powered containerships to call on the U.S. West Coast and the first to service Hawaii. Both ships will surpass the International+Maritime+Organization (IMO) 2030 standards for ocean vessels with zero sulfur emissions, a 90 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide and 25 percent reduction in carbon dioxide as compared to liquid fuel oil.

M/V George III and M/V Janet Marie are the two LNG-powered container ships that will join Pasha+Hawaii’s fleet serving Hawaii. The George III is expected to begin operation in Q4 2021 and the Janet Marie shortly thereafter. Ship construction is supported by Clean+Energy’s Cryogenics division, which will perform tank conditioning and first LNG bunkering at Keppel AmFELS’ Brownsville, Texas shipyard.

“Named after my late parents, the M/V George III and the Janet Marie were specifically designed to utilize the latest in technologies to construct clean fuel ships that we hope will set a precedent for environmental sustainability within our shipping industry,” said George+Pasha%2C+IV, president and CEO of Pasha Hawaii. “These ships represent our commitment to our customers and the environmental health of both Hawaii and Southern California. Partnering with Clean Energy and World Fuel Services brings us one step closer to achieving this goal.”

The LNG that will power the Pasha Hawaii container ships will come from the Clean Energy plant in Boron, CA. Clean Energy is expanding the Boron LNG plant by adding a production train that increases production by 50 percent. For LNG delivery, World Fuel Services has contracted with West+Coast+Clean+Fuels%2C+LLC to transport and load the LNG into the ship fuel tanks. West Coast Clean Fuels provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for low-carbon fuels, such as LNG and hydrogen, to marine transportation operators on the U.S. West Coast.

“Pasha Hawaii has quickly become a leader in sustainability shipping with these new ships powered by LNG. The environmental benefits will result in the immediate reduction of air pollutants around the ports in Hawaii and Southern California,” said Andrew+J.+Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy.

“World Fuel Services congratulates Pasha Hawaii and Clean Energy in their commitment to developing new LNG ships and supply. Together, we have made a significant step in providing cleaner marine fuels that positively impacts the marine industry and environment,” said Michael+Kasbar, chairman and CEO, World Fuel Services Corporation. “As demand for cleaner fuel increases, World Fuel will continue to provide our customers with sourcing and logistics solutions to meet these requirements.”

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable+natural+gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow %40CE_NatGas on Twitter.

About Pasha Hawaii

Pasha+Hawaii, an independent operating subsidiary of The Pasha Group, is one of the nation’s leading domestic ocean shipping companies serving Hawaii from the continental United States. The company operates a fleet of six fully Jones Act-qualified vessels and operates out of multiple port terminals. Pasha Hawaii is a trusted partner for many of the nation’s leading retailers, manufacturers and U.S. government agencies, providing reliable containerized and roll-on/roll-off cargo services that leverage its unique combination of ocean transportation and inland distribution capabilities to deliver goods that are vital to the people of the State of Hawaii and the prosperity of the Hawaii market it serves.

About World Fuel Services

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers worldwide. World Fuel Services sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories through its Marine, Aviation, and World Kinect Energy Services divisions.

For more information visit www.wfscorp.com or www.world-kinect.com.

About West Coast Clean Fuels, LLC

West+Coast+Clean+Fuels%2C+LLC provides clean fuel delivery solutions for the marine transportation operators serving U.S. West Coast ports, including transpacific containerships and coastwise ferry and tugs. Working with clients and stakeholders, West Coast Clean Fuels designs and implements scalable fueling supply chains to link low-carbon fuel sources, such as LNG and hydrogen, with operators in a safe, reliable and efficient method.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including without limitation statements about the commencement of operations of the George III and the Janet Marie, the amount of LNG to be consumed, the environmental benefits of containerships operating on natural gas, and expansion of the Boron LNG plant. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, Clean Energy undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additionally, the reports and other documents Clean Energy files with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov) contain risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

