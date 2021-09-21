New Ford Expedition Raises Bar Among Full-Size SUVs with Most Off-Road Capable, Most Powerful, Smartest Expedition Ever

Ford today reveals the new 2022 Expedition, its flagship SUV, for families seeking epic adventures and memory-making road trips. With an expanded lineup of models to choose from, new driver-assist and connected technologies, and a new Timberline series, the most off-road-capable in its class2.

“Expedition is more than family transportation. It’s a full-size SUV that allows families to share adventures and make connections confidently and comfortably,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas & International Markets Group. “We’ve refined almost every part of our new Expedition – from improved interiors to more connectivity enhancements to make the ownership experience as convenient as possible for the always-on lives of our customers.”

Largest and Most Differentiated Expedition Ready to Conquest

With millennials now accounting for the fastest growing demographic in the full-size SUV segment, the expanded lineup of the new 2022 Expedition is set to meet modern family needs and enable unique outdoor and road-tripping adventures.

Since the introduction of this generation flagship model in 2017, Expedition has nearly tripled its market share among full-size SUVs, even as competitors have fully redesigned their vehicles and new entrants try to gain a foothold.

The new Expedition elevates itself above competitors with new class-exclusive features, plus new capabilities and technologies, including:

First Timberline series elevates the Expedition above the Jeep ® Wagoneer with best available ground clearance in its class of 10.6 inches 6 (versus a maximum 10 inches for Jeep Wagoneer), F-150 Raptor underbody protection and best available power in its class 1

Wagoneer with best available ground clearance in its class of 10.6 inches (versus a maximum 10 inches for Jeep Wagoneer), F-150 Raptor underbody protection and best available power in its class Expedition Timberline SUV model weighs 4% less than Jeep Wagoneer SUV and boasts a better power-to-weight ratio, as Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine tops the Jeep Wagoneer SUV 5.7-liter V8 engine with 48 additional horsepower and 106 more lb.-ft. of torque 5

Stealth Edition Performance Package delivers 85 more horsepower and 127 lb.-ft. more torque5 than Chevrolet Tahoe® RST SUV with its 5.3-liter V8 engine

Expedition SUV equipped with a 3.5-liter GTDI 4x2 has a maximum towing capability of 9,300 pounds, 900 more pounds than the two-wheel-drive Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with 5.3-liter V8 engine, at 8,400 pounds.7

With these expanded offerings, the new Ford Expedition SUV is poised to attract new customers who are more culturally diverse than the full-size SUV category has seen in past years, including more women seeking family adventures to balance the stress of their overprogrammed lives.

This expanded lineup brings more personality and design distinction for each series – from Expedition XL to the premium Expedition Platinum, as well as the new Stealth Edition Performance Package and Timberline model – including bolder styling with standard LED headlamps, updated taillamps and new wheel choices. Also, a new twin-spar mesh grille and fog lamps with chrome accents have been added to the Platinum.

Timberline: Highest ground clearance and Goodyear Wrangler AT tires

Ford once again delivers on its promise to offer more rugged SUVs and trucks with the new Expedition Timberline model – the most off-road-capable Expedition ever, which is set apart in the series with a unique grille and Active Orange exterior accents.

“Timberline sets a new standard with full-size SUV customers who need more passenger space, great off-road capability and a basecamp for life’s journeys,” said Mike Kipley, Ford Expedition chief engineer.

Timberline boosts Expedition trail capability, starting with standard 10.6-inch best ground clearance in its class and a wider track, while improved approach and departure angles enable deeper travel into the backcountry on tougher trails. Timberline is powered by Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine producing 440 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.2

More functional upgrades include Trail Turn Assist – the same system as on Bronco™ SUV – that can tighten the turning radius on hairpin trails to take customers further off-road8, rugged 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler™ AT tires, two-speed transfer case and tough F-150 Raptor underbody shielding.

Stealth Edition Performance Package: Style and performance meets capability

With athletic styling and a sport-tuned suspension, the new 2022 Expedition Stealth Edition Performance Package elevates on-road fun and driving confidence with best-in-class power from Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine producing 440 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.2

Available on Expedition Limited and Limited MAX, Stealth Edition Performance Package sports modern, stylish gloss-black features including grille, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, tailgate appliqué, rear bumper skid plate, fog lamp bezels, plus headlamp and taillamp housing. Unique red brake calipers sit behind larger 22-inch premium black aluminum wheels, while “Expedition” and “Limited” badging in black are featured front and back, plus new black Ford oval emblems.

Flagship-level technology including Ford BlueCruise, new SYNC® connectivity, Ford Power-Up over-the-air software updates

The Expedition Platinum debuts Ford BlueCruise3 hands-free highway Driver-Assist Technology. The available new feature builds upon Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition. It allows owners to operate their vehicle hands-free on the highway while being monitored by a driver-facing camera to ensure they keep their eyes on the road. It is compatible on prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones.

Elevating the new instrument panel and craftsmanship further is an available 12.4-inch high-definition digital gauge cluster that features a large information on-demand area, along with Expedition-specific graphics and animations that respond to the flagship’s selectable drive modes and can display off-roading data and turn-by-turn navigation.

The new Expedition comes with standard SYNC® 4 or an optional SYNC 4A system with 15.5-inch high-definition touch display – the largest available screen in its class1. SYNC 4A provides a modern interface using machine learning to learn and present preferred driver choices.

SYNC 4 with a standard 12-inch center screen with information on-demand panel allows customers to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music and other features, such as towing information.

Available SYNC 4A with the 15.5-inch portrait-oriented display includes adaptive dash card technology that uses the touch screen for interactive individual digital cards, instead of traditional menus, to organize and optimize the experience.

Expedition comes equipped with Ford Power-Up software, which delivers regular vehicle enhancements to Ford owners, turning connected vehicle learnings into continuous quality improvements, new features and capabilities. These updates can improve the ownership experience and may help reduce the need for repair trips.

Expedition elevates its audio experience with available Bang & Olufsen® Unleashed Sound System featuring 22 Speakers, including Subwoofer. No other SUV offers more available speakers in its class4, along with 360-degree surround sound, which is available on Expedition King Ranch®, Platinum, Stealth Performance Edition Package and Timberline models.

The rear-seat entertainment system has been enhanced to include Amazon Fire TV10 that lets passengers enjoy a wide variety of content from popular apps – all through high-definition touch screens now with 16 gigabytes of storage. Passengers can stream videos, play games, listen to music, get information, and watch downloaded programs – all while on the road.

2022 Expedition brings the most available Driver-Assist Technology features in its class1

Every 2022 Ford Expedition comes with standard and available driver-assist features. These include:

Road Edge Detection: This feature engages the steering system to help you maintain your position in the lane on roads with a visible line or a clear edge 8

Intersection Assist: It’s not easy to traverse a busy intersection, especially when you need to consider other vehicles around you. Available Intersection Assist can help. Intersection Assist uses the front camera and radar sensors to detect oncoming traffic while you are attempting to turn left. If there’s a risk of a potential collision with an oncoming vehicle, your vehicle can alert you and apply the brakes. This just might give you more confidence when attempting to make a left turn at an intersection 8

Reverse Brake Assist: Backing out of parking spaces often puts drivers in situations with limited visibility, so this feature senses oncoming pedestrians and vehicles, alerts the driver, and automatically brakes if the vehicle is at risk of a collision 8

Evasive Steering Assist: It happens. Traffic is rolling along smoothly when suddenly there’s a slow or stopped vehicle in your path. This available feature can help make it easier to potentially avoid a collision. It doesn’t steer for you, but it can provide extra steering support if the system’s warning goes off and you need to maneuver around the vehicle ahead 8

Active Air Dam: This available new feature improves aerodynamics, deploying at speeds above 40 mph then automatically retracting at lower speeds for city driving and parking8

Smarter, simpler, greater towing

As customers seek out more adventures with their outdoor lifestyle toys, the 2022 Expedition SUV features available easier ways to hitch and manage a trailer – turning any driver looking to back into a campsite or down a boat ramp into a seasoned pro.7

Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ 2.0 uses the rear camera and park aid sensors to detect a trailer, with the user directing it through a control knob and backup camera screen. Version 2.0 improves on the previous system that required the driver to put a “target” on the trailer and to in-put trailer dimensions – automating all of that for a more seamless user experience.8

Expedition tows up to 9,300 pounds when equipped with the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package.7

The 2022 Ford Expedition is assembled at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022.9

1 Class is Non-Premium Large Traditional Utility. 2 Horsepower and torque ratings based on premium fuel per SAE J1349® standard. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously. 3 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle. Ford BlueCruise is a hands-free driving feature. Only remove hands from the steering wheel when in a Hands-Free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control of the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations. Requires purchased 3-year connected service plan with regular map updates, FordPass™ App, and modem activation. 4 With available B&O® Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen®, 22 Speakers including Subwoofer. Class is Non-Premium Large Traditional Utility. 5 Based on standard and available features. 6 Available 10.6 inches on Timberline trim. Class is non-premium large traditional utility 7 Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories, and number of passengers. When equipped with Heavy- Duty Trailer Tow Package. 8 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations. 9 Assembled in the USA with domestic and foreign parts 10 Content availability based on the United States. Certain apps and services are subject to change or withdrawal at any time, may not be available in all areas and languages, and may require separate subscriptions.

