New Trimble DA2 Receiver Boosts Performance of Trimble Catalyst GNSS Positioning Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) launched today the Trimble® DA2 GNSS receiver for the Trimble Catalyst™ positioning service. The DA2—the second-generation receiver and antenna for the Catalyst service—now includes the Trimble ProPoint™ GNSS engine for enhanced performance. Unique to the latest Trimble Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) solutions, ProPoint technology reduces convergence times and improves positioning accuracy when operating near trees and buildings. In addition, the Bluetooth®-enabled DA2 adds iOS support to the Catalyst service, greatly increasing the range of devices, workflows and apps that can be used with the Catalyst solution.

Trimble Catalyst is a subscription-based GNSS positioning service for location-enabled field applications. The service is available in accuracy-based packages from centimeter- to submeter-level for a wide range of mapping and mobile Geographic Information System (GIS) data collection projects. Catalyst continues to support a broad range of GIS field applications, including Trimble TerraFlex™ software, for form-based GIS data collection.

"Trimble Catalyst brings easy-to-use precise positioning to location-enabled workforces," said Gareth Gibson, marketing director, Trimble Mapping & GIS. "The addition of ProPoint technology, together with the DA2's support for iOS devices, means Catalyst can now deliver Trimble quality positioning to more geospatial professionals than ever before."

Trimble Catalyst subscriptions are available now to purchase through Trimble's Authorized Distribution Network. The Catalyst DA2 digital GNSS receiver, sold separately, is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2021. Trimble TerraFlex software subscriptions are available separately through Trimble Geospatial distribution partners.

For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com/catalyst.

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. Trimble's innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software for processing, modeling and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble's solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com.

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

