Cyient Joins TM Forum to collaborate with global Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to drive digital transformation in the Communications industry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cyient Joins TM Forum to collaborate with global Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to drive digital transformation in the Communications industry

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 21, 2021

The company joins industry leaders to accelerate the technology-led transformation of networks, contributing to business agility and customer-centricity.

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions company, announced that it has joined TM Forum, an international industry association that drives digital business transformation of the communications industry through collaboration and innovation.

With over two decades of expertise working with large CSPs in network planning, design, and transformation, the company has become a member of this industry association to collaborate globally with other members and the service provider community to develop improved and customized solutions across various industries. As a member, Cyient will contribute its global domain expertise to the Forum around key themes such as future-fit connectivity, autonomous operations, customer experience, and network transformation.

Commenting on the association, Prabhakar Alta,SVP and Global Head – Communications and Utilities Business, Cyient said, "We remain committed to enabling the technology-led transformation of networks and complementing it with engineering capabilities suited for Enterprise needs across various industry verticals. Our TM forum membership would accelerate this transformation by collaborating and learning from the collective experience of market-leading communications service providers, technology providers, and global enterprises. Our recent recognition from NASSCOM for the rollout of a 5G network for one of our customers is testament to our commitment and capability."

"We're pleased to welcome Cyient to TM Forum," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "As a member, Cyient is joining forces with our growing partner ecosystem to help global connectivity and digital service providers achieve their digital transformation and cloud migration goals, while also collaborating on the next-generation of standards and frameworks for the TMT (Technology Media & Telecommunications) industry."

We at Cyient leverage our DNA in networks, engineering, and convergence with a robust technology partner ecosystem to support Communication Service Providers in enhancing their customer experience and strengthening their Enterprises' network infrastructure and operations. Cyient provides multiple solutions across

Intelligent Infrastructure, Smart Operations, and Enterprise Network Transformation. To learn more about our offering portfolio, please visit us at www.cyient.com/communications.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global industry association for service providers and their suppliers in the telecommunications industry. Members include communications and digital service providers, telephone companies, cable operators, network operators, cloud providers, digital infrastructure providers, software suppliers, equipment suppliers, systems integrators, and management consultancies. The Forum has over 850 member companies, including ten of the top ten world's largest telecommunications service providers, that collectively generate US$2 trillion in revenue and serve five billion customers across 180 countries.

Rudra Bose | Satyaki Maitra

Cyient Press Office – Genesis BCW

+91 9811626585 | +91 99580 41503

[email protected] | [email protected]

Kiran Rajani

Cyient PR Team

+91 9884139184

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG13673&sd=2021-09-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyient-joins-tm-forum-to-collaborate-with-global-communication-service-providers-csps-to-drive-digital-transformation-in-the-communications-industry-301381216.html

SOURCE Cyient

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG13673&Transmission_Id=202109210700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG13673&DateId=20210921
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment