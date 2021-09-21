OTC Markets Group Welcomes Exco Technologies Ltd. to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Exco Technologies Ltd. (TSX: XTC; OTCQX: EXCOF), designer, developer and manufacturer of dies, moulds, equipment, components and assemblies to the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Exco Technologies Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Exco Technologies Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EXCOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Enabling our Shares to cross-trade in the U.S. market is part of our strategy to expand our international shareholder base of both institutional and retail investors", said Darren Kirk, President and CEO of Exco. "It will also increase trading liquidity while providing a USD quote in our Shares", added Kirk. "We are seeing heightened interest from U.S. and international investors in Exco as we execute on our strong growth initiatives to capture robust demand, driven primarily by vehicle lightweighting and the electrification of the vehicle fleet. Exco recently announced it is targeting a greater than 50% increase in revenue and net income over the next five years, which, if achieved, would produce approximately C$1.90 in earnings per share by fiscal 2026."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Exco Technologies Ltd.

Exco Technologies Ltd. is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through 16 strategic locations in 7 countries, Exco employs approximately 4,800 people and services a diverse and broad customer base.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-exco-technologies-ltd-to-otcqx-301380875.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.