Tiderock Companies, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Co-Develop $190,000,000 Senior Living Facility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tiderock Companies, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Co-Develop $190,000,000 Senior Living Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2021

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC: TDRK) is pleased to announce that is has signed a Letter of Intent with Port One Companies of Boston, MA ("Port One" or the "Developer") to co-develop a proposed 410 residential unit senior living facility located on a 48-acre parcel in Boston, Massachusetts.

As Co-Developer, Tiderock Companies, will provide operational support and oversight including but not limited to project management, marketing, budgeting, product mix, review of and negotiations for limited partner equity and debt. The estimated budget for this project is $190 million, of which includes an industry standard 3% development fee of which Tiderock as co-developer will receive 25%. In addition, Tiderock will receive 10% as a co-developer promote from any profits on this project. The developer has entered into contract to purchase the 48 acre parcel for $19.065 million.

Tiderock CEO, Thomas Fore stated, "We are excited about this opportunity to provide support to the Developer in connection with this project and look forward to building long-term working relationship with them. This engagement builds on the portfolio of projects Tiderock is currently managing, including the previously announced projects, Cabin Branch and Waldorf B4."

Execution of definitive documents between the Company and Port One concerning the Holbrook, MA senior living facility project is subject to successful completion of traditional project due diligence and execution of definitive agreements between Port One and the Company. As part of due diligence, developer is required to provide the following items to the co-developer within 10 days of execution of this agreement.

(a) copies of all work product and information in Developer's possession addressing design, survey, soil, geological or the environmental condition of the Property;

(b) copies of all contracts, permits, pleadings related to litigation or other agreements in Seller's possession affecting or otherwise encumbering the Property, including any and all permits and bids for the demolition of the buildings on the site;

(c) copies of all the real estate tax bills for the real property which comprise the Property for 2019, 2020 and 2021 (if received by Seller);

(d) evidence of development entitlements and approvals applicable to the Property from the appropriate governmental authorities.

The Company will announce material developments concerning the Boston, MA project in real time to ensure Company shareholders remain fully informed of the Company's progress at all times.

About Port One Companies, LLC:

Port One Companies is a Boston-based opportunistic investment firm with architectural, interior design, and commercial real estate development capabilities. We offer full-spectrum design, development, and investment services that can be selected individually or combined to create custom single-source service packages. Collectively, the various divisions of Port One Companies are responsible for more than 2.1 million square feet of architectural design and planning efforts, $750 million in real estate development opportunities, and $18.5 million in assets under management.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.:

We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433. We intend to update our shareholders and the investing public in real time with respect to material developments concerning our plans and projects in real time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:

Tiderock Companies, Inc.
Thomas B. Fore, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 791-8433

favicon.png?sn=IO13585&sd=2021-09-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiderock-companies-inc-signs-letter-of-intent-to-co-develop-190-000-000-senior-living-facility-301381175.html

SOURCE Tiderock Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO13585&Transmission_Id=202109210700PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO13585&DateId=20210921
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment