Splunk Ranks No. 1 in ITOA Market Share for Seventh Consecutive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Splunk Ranks No. 1 in ITOA Market Share for Seventh Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced it was ranked No. 1 in IDC’s Worldwide IT Operations Analytics Software Market Shares, 2020.* This is the seventh year in a row Splunk+topped+the+annual+list, with company revenue in IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) driven by increased expansion in Splunk’s log management and analytics capabilities. Splunk IT offerings include Splunk+IT+Essentials, Splunk+Infrastructure+Monitoring, Splunk+IT+Service+Intelligence (ITSI) and Splunk+On-Call. Download the IDC+Worldwide+ITOA+Software+Market+Shares%2C+2020 on the Splunk website.

IDC credits Splunk’s support for “prepackaged content and visualization for a variety of use cases including IT operations, APM and IT service intelligence,” as a key driver behind its leading position. Additionally, IDC cites that the “number of data sources, data volumes, and use cases continued to expand driving increased customer adoption.” IDC estimates that the worldwide ITOA market grew by 6.7% from 2019 and is valued at $3.7 billion overall. IDC also estimates that public cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery of ITOA software represented 24.4% of total revenue in 2020, up from 19.3% of total revenue in 2019 with SaaS-based adoption growing rapidly. This is a core market Splunk+Cloud+Platform delivers in to provide fast, flexible and scalable data services to customers.

“The growing complexity of today’s hybrid IT environments has only made monitoring cloud services and mission-critical on-premises applications more challenging, with IT and DevOps teams forced to meet evolving customer expectations from every corner of the business,” said Spiros Xanthos, VP of Product Management, Observability and IT Operations, Splunk. “IDC’s ranking of Splunk as the ITOA market share leader for seven years now is a testament to Splunk’s continued commitment towards helping our 20,000+ customers leverage data from any source, at any scale and in real time to solve their business challenges.”

Splunk offers the most comprehensive, flexible and robust IT monitoring and management solutions for any IT landscape — on-premises, hybrid or multicloud — enabling customers to deliver lower mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) of issues with AI-driven capabilities. Splunk’s leading position on IDC’s ITOA market share report demonstrates Splunk’s success in providing customers with the tools they need to modernize their IT environments and become data+innovation+leaders. For more information on Splunk IT solutions, visit the Splunk+website.

*IDC Worldwide IT Operations Analytics Software Market Shares, 2020: Market Growth Accelerates, Doc #US48125121, Tim Grieser, August 2021.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005379r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005379/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment