Hill International Receives Five-Year IDIQ Contract to Continue Providing CMI Services to the Maryland Aviation Administration

PHILADELPHIA and BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to provide construction management and inspection (CMI) services to the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) until 2026. Hill has been providing CMI support for airside, landside, and terminal projects at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Martin State Airport (MTN) since 2015.



The Hill team has developed strong working relationships throughout the MAA organization and leverages these relationships to facilitate project delivery. The team has also internalized the processes, procedures, and standards governing all MAA’s construction programs. This includes a commitment to incorporating local minority business enterprises into every task order to which Hill is assigned.

“Hill and our teaming partners are proud to be re-selected by the MAA,” says Hill Senior Vice President & Regional Manager Vic Spinabelli, PE, LEED AP. “We understand MAA’s expectations, as well as those of the stakeholders at BWI and MTN. Our team looks forward to being a partner with MAA in the coming years.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “I often discuss how important our long-term clients are to our business, and this is obviously true of MAA. It is a testament to the value Hill can add that MAA continues to entrust us with helping ensure their construction is executed as envisioned. Moreover, prompted by COVID-19, airports throughout the U.S. are reevaluating how they undertake construction. Hill is especially proud to be a trusted partner for MAA during this period.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 70 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

