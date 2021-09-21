Mirion Announces Nominees for the Board of Directors of Post-Combination Company

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the nominees for election to the Board of Directors following its proposed business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”). Each nominee is a leader within his or her respective field and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise. The nominees are Thomas D. Logan, Lawrence D. Kingsley, Jyothsna (Jo) Natauri, Christopher Warren, Steven Etzel, Kenneth C. Bockhorst Robert A. Cascella, John Wei-Ching Kuo and Jody A. Markopoulos.

Thomas D. Logan currently serves, and has served, as Mirion’s founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2005, and he has served as a member of Miron’s board of directors since 2005. Prior to joining Mirion, Mr. Logan served as Chief Executive Officer for Global Dosimetry Solutions, a radiation dosimetry provider, from 2004. Mr. Logan has more than 30 years of energy industry experience, as well as extensive experience within the contract manufacturing and consumer products industries. Mr. Logan received a M.B.A. and a B.S. from Cornell University.

Lawrence D. Kingsley currently serves as the independent Non-Executive Board Chair of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., a public company, since November 2019 and as an Advisory Director to Berkshire Partners LLC, an investment company, since May 2016. Mr. Kingsley also currently serves as a Director of Polaris Industries Inc., a public company, since January 2016 and as a Director of Rockwell Automation, Inc., a public company, since April 2013. Prior to joining IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mr. Kingsley served as Chairman of Pall Corporation from October 2013 to August 2015 and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pall Corporation from October 2011 to August 2015 until Danaher Corporation, a public company, acquired Pall Corporation in August 2015. Before his experience at Pall Corporation, Mr. Kingsley served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of IDEX Corporation, a public company specializing in the development, design and manufacture of fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other diversified products, from March 2005 to August 2011 and the Chief Operating Officer of IDEX Corporation from August 2004 to March 2005. Mr. Kingsley previously served as a Director of Pall Corporation from October 2011 to August 2015, Cooper Industries plc (formerly Cooper Industries Ltd.), a public company, from 2007 to 2012 and IDEX Corporation from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Kingsley served in various positions of increasing responsibility at Danaher Corporation, including Corporate Vice President and Group Executive from March 2004 to August 2004, President of Industrial Controls Group from April 2002 to July 2004 and President of Motion Group, Special Purpose Systems from January 2001 to March 2002. Mr. Kingsley also previously held management positions of increasing responsibility at Kollmorgen Corporation and Weidmuller Incorporated. Mr. Kingsley received an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Clarkson University and an M.B.A. from the College of William and Mary.

Jyothsna (Jo) Natauri is a Partner of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and has served as the Global Head of Private Healthcare Investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management since May 2018. Prior to assuming her current role, Ms. Natauri was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs for 12 years, where she led coverage of large cap companies in healthcare and other industries. She was named managing director in 2008 and partner in 2012. Ms. Natauri has served as a director on the board of Flywire Corporation since November 2020, and also serves on the boards of MyEyeDr, Sita Foundation and Safe Horizon. She previously served on the board of Avantor from November 2018 to May 2021. Ms. Natauri received a B.A. from the University of Virginia in Economics and Biology.

Christopher Warren currently serves, and has served, as a partner at Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP since he joined in 2013. Prior to joining Charterhouse, Mr. Warren served as a partner at ECI Partners, a private equity group, from 2003 to 2013. He also served as Associate at BC Partners, an international investment firm, and as Consultant at COBA, a UK-based strategy consulting firm. Mr. Warren received a Master of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University and an MBA from INSEAD.

Steven W. Etzel has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Rockwell Automation, Inc., a company focused on industrial automation and information, from November 2020 to February 2021, and subsequently as Senior Vice President, Finance of Rockwell until his retirement in April 2021. Mr. Etzel served in various positions, including Vice President and Treasurer from 2007 to 2020 and Vice President, Finance from October 2020 to November 2020 after joining Rockwell in 1989. Mr. Etzel received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Kenneth C. Bockhorst currently serves as the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Badger Meter, Inc., a company that develops tools that water utilities, municipalities and commercial and industrial customers use for flow measurement and control. Mr. Bockhorst joined Badger Meter as Chief Operating Officer in October 2017 and was promoted to President in April 2018, Chief Executive Officer in 2019 and Chairman of the Board in 2020. Prior to Badger Meter, he served six years at Actuant Corporation, a diversified industrial company (now named Enerpac Tool Group), most recently as Executive Vice President of the Energy segment. Prior to Actuant, he held product management and operational leadership roles at IDEX and Eaton. Mr. Bockhorst received an M.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a B.A. from Marian University in Operations Management, Marketing and Human Resources.

Robert A. Cascella currently serves as Strategic Business Development Leader for Royal Philips, a public Dutch healthcare company and has held this position since May 2020. From April 2015 to April 2020, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader of Philips’ Diagnosis and Treatment and Precision Diagnosis businesses. He also served on Philip’s Executive Committee from January 2016 to April 2021. Prior to Philips, Mr. Cascella served at Hologic, Inc., a public medical device and diagnostics company, from February 2003 to December 2013 as its president and later CEO. He has also held senior leadership positions at CFG Capital, NeoVision Corporation and Fischer Imaging Corporation. Mr. Cascella has served as the chair of the board of Neuronetics, Inc. since April 2021, on the board of Metabolon, Inc. since September 2020 and on the board of Celestica Inc. since April 2019, where he has also served as chair of the compensation committee since July 2021. He previously served on the board of Tegra Medical and acted as chair of the boards of Dysis Medical and Miranda Medical. Mr. Cascella received a B.A. in accounting from Fairfield University.

John W. Kuo is the Chief Legal Officer of Visby Medical, a privately-held molecular diagnostic company, and has held such position since September 2021. Previously, he was the EVP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary of Charles River Laboratories, a NYSE-listed, Fortune 1000 global contract drug research and development company, from May 2020 to September 2020. Before that, Mr. Kuo was the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Varian Medical Systems, a NYSE-listed, Fortune 1000 global cancer therapy/radiation therapy company, from July 2005 to May 2020. Mr. Kuo received his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and his B.A. in Biology & Society from Cornell University.

Jody A. Markopoulos has served as Chief Operating Officer of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., a producer of low-cost battery storage solutions for the electric utility industry, since March 2021. She founded JA Markopoulos Consulting in February 2020 to assist companies in operations and supply chain matters. Prior to that, Ms. Markopoulos spent 26 years in multiple operating leadership roles at General Electric and Baker Hughes. She served as the Chief Supply Officer at Baker Hughes, a GE company responsible for supply chain operations, from 2017 to 2018, and then as Chief Transition Officer from 2018 to 2020 responsible for executing the orderly transition from GE. At General Electric, she served as Chief Operations Officer at GE Oil & Gas from 2015 to 2017, President and CEO of GE Intelligent Platforms from 2011 to 2014 and as Vice President of Sourcing at GE Energy from 2005 to 2011. Ms. Markopoulos received a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Engineering and Management from Clarkson University.

Mirion expects to complete its business combination with GSAH and become a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Mirion is currently a portfolio company of Charterhouse Capital Partners, LLP.

About GSAH

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. In June 2020, GSAH completed its initial public offering, raising $750 million from investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Mirion board of directors, estimated future financial performance, financial position and financial impacts of the potential transaction, the satisfaction of closing conditions to the potential transaction and the private placement, the level of redemptions by GSAH’s public stockholders and purchase price adjustments in connection with the potential transaction, the timing of the completion of the potential transaction, the anticipated pro forma enterprise value and Adjusted EBITDA of the combined company following the potential transaction, anticipated ownership percentages of the combined company’s stockholders following the potential transaction, and the business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including as they relate to the potential transaction. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “pro forma,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When GSAH or Mirion discusses its strategies or plans, including as they relate to the potential transaction, it is making projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, GSAH’s or Mirion’s management.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside GSAH’s and Mirion’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) GSAH’s ability to complete the potential transaction or, if GSAH does not complete the potential transaction, any other initial business combination; (2) satisfaction or waiver (if applicable) of the conditions to the potential transaction, including with respect to the approval of the stockholders of GSAH; (3) the ability to maintain the listing of the combined company’s securities on the New York Stock Exchange; (4) the inability to complete the private placement; (5) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of GSAH or Mirion as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transaction described herein; (6) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (7) costs related to the proposed transaction; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations and delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in, or the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the potential transaction; (9) the possibility that GSAH and Mirion may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (10) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against GSAH, Mirion or any of their respective directors or officers, following the announcement of the potential transaction; (11) the failure to realize anticipated pro forma results or projections and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions, purchase price and other adjustments; (12) future global, regional or local political, market and social conditions, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the preliminary proxy statement of GSAH, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by GSAH.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Neither GSAH nor Mirion undertakes any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in GSAH’s reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, a registration statement on Form S-4 was filed by GSAH with the SEC. The Form S-4 includes a proxy statement to be distributed to holders of GSAH’s common stock in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the vote by GSAH’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Form S-4, as well as a prospectus of Mirion relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination. GSAH and Mirion urge investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the Form S-4, including the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about GSAH, Mirion and the proposed business combination. After the Form S-4 has been declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to GSAH’s stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. GSAH’s stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of such documents, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: [email protected]

Participants in the Solicitation

GSAH and Mirion, and their respective directors and officers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of GSAH stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. GSAH’s stockholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of GSAH in GSAH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021.

Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to GSAH’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination is included in the proxy statement/prospectus that GSAH has filed with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005454/en/