Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will present in a fireside chat format at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021.

Presentation Details:
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:20 AM ET (Track 4)

To access a live webcast of Longboard’s presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors Relations section of Longboard’s website at https://ir.longboardpharma.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the completion of the event and archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Arena) to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, next-generation 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Longboard’s participation in the upcoming conference, clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop medicines, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:
Megan E. Knight
Head of Investor Relations 
[email protected]
[email protected]
619.592.9775
