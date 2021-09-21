Anne Neuberger Joins Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021 Keynote Line-up

Mandiant, a part of FireEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced additional mainstage speakers for Cyber+Defense+Summit+%28CDS%29+2021, taking place October 5-7 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. These speakers will join the line-up of previously announced keynotes, including the Honorable Susan M. Gordon and Christopher Krebs.

All mainstage activities will be livestreamed and made available on-demand for virtual event attendees around the world. Register+now.

Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology on the National Security Council, will deliver an opening day keynote address on October 5. Ms. Neuberger is a leading authority on cyber security policy, international affairs, emerging technology, and cyber risk for the public and private sectors. Previously, she served as the National Security Agency’s (NSA) Director of Cybersecurity, where she led NSA’s cyber security mission, including emerging technology areas like quantum-resistant cryptography.

“We are deeply honored to have Anne Neuberger join our line-up of premier cyber security leaders on the CDS mainstage,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at FireEye Mandiant. “She brings a unique and valuable perspective for our audience at a time when the cyber challenges we face as a nation and a global community are greater than ever.”

Also new to the mainstage line-up, FireEye Mandiant President and Chief Operating Officer John Watters will host a panel of international cyber security experts. Joining him will be David Koh, Commissioner of Cybersecurity and Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and Yigal Unna, Director General at Israel National Cyber Directorate. The panel will examine the current threat landscape, policy, and the future of cyber security from a global perspective.

“Given the global nature of cyber security, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to discuss the current landscape, policy, and growing imperative of international collaboration with Mr. Koh and Mr. Unna,” said Watters. “This is a unique opportunity for our audience to gain insight and understanding of current challenges from a global perspective with two of the world’s leading authorities on cyber security today.”

FireEye Mandiant also announced that Charles Carmakal, SVP & CTO of Mandiant Consulting, will host a fireside chat with Joseph Blount, President and CEO of Colonial Pipeline, and Jonathan Yaron, Chairman and CEO of Accellion. The discussion will focus on each panelist’s perspectives on their recent security incidents and learnings from which other organizations and leaders can benefit.

“We must come together as a community to improve how we defend our organizations,” said Carmakal. “We are privileged to learn from senior executives who experienced and recovered from security incidents over the past year.”

Joining the CDS mainstage speaker line-up will also be Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, who will talk with John Watters about the partnership between FireEye Mandiant and Alpine, as well as the protection of data across Alpine’s Formula One racing operations.

“Formula One racing is all about taking humans and technology to the limit while minimizing risk,” said Watters. “Alpine is a world-class racing organization and I look forward to talking with Laurent about how we tackle the new challenges of cyber security for connected cars.”

This year’s closing keynote will be delivered by Robert Ballard, founder and president of the Ocean Exploration Trust; professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography. He is an Explorer-At-Large at the National Geographic Society, Commissioner for the U.S. Commission on Ocean Policy, and a research scholar at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Ballard has taken part in more than 155 deep-sea expeditions. In 1985, he discovered the RMS Titanic, and has succeeded in tracking down numerous other significant shipwrecks, including the German battleship Bismarck, the lost fleet of Guadalcanal, the U.S. aircraft carrier Yorktown, and John F. Kennedy’s boat, PT-109.

Cyber Defense Summit brings together the brightest minds across the public and private sectors to advance the cyber security mission. For the latest information and to register for Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021, for either in-person or virtual, visit summit.mandiant.com.

Just prior to the main CDS event, on October 3-4 six security training courses will be held on cyber threat hunting, endpoint investigations, network traffic analysis, Windows Enterprise incident response, malware analysis and open source intelligence. Details on these optional courses can be found here: https%3A%2F%2Fmndt.info%2F3zqzUMl

