Anne Neuberger Joins Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021 Keynote Line-up

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Anne Neuberger Joins Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021 Keynote Line-up

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mandiant, a part of FireEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced additional mainstage speakers for Cyber+Defense+Summit+%28CDS%29+2021, taking place October 5-7 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. These speakers will join the line-up of previously announced keynotes, including the Honorable Susan M. Gordon and Christopher Krebs.

All mainstage activities will be livestreamed and made available on-demand for virtual event attendees around the world. Register+now.

Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology on the National Security Council, will deliver an opening day keynote address on October 5. Ms. Neuberger is a leading authority on cyber security policy, international affairs, emerging technology, and cyber risk for the public and private sectors. Previously, she served as the National Security Agency’s (NSA) Director of Cybersecurity, where she led NSA’s cyber security mission, including emerging technology areas like quantum-resistant cryptography.

“We are deeply honored to have Anne Neuberger join our line-up of premier cyber security leaders on the CDS mainstage,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at FireEye Mandiant. “She brings a unique and valuable perspective for our audience at a time when the cyber challenges we face as a nation and a global community are greater than ever.”

Also new to the mainstage line-up, FireEye Mandiant President and Chief Operating Officer John Watters will host a panel of international cyber security experts. Joining him will be David Koh, Commissioner of Cybersecurity and Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and Yigal Unna, Director General at Israel National Cyber Directorate. The panel will examine the current threat landscape, policy, and the future of cyber security from a global perspective.

“Given the global nature of cyber security, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to discuss the current landscape, policy, and growing imperative of international collaboration with Mr. Koh and Mr. Unna,” said Watters. “This is a unique opportunity for our audience to gain insight and understanding of current challenges from a global perspective with two of the world’s leading authorities on cyber security today.”

FireEye Mandiant also announced that Charles Carmakal, SVP & CTO of Mandiant Consulting, will host a fireside chat with Joseph Blount, President and CEO of Colonial Pipeline, and Jonathan Yaron, Chairman and CEO of Accellion. The discussion will focus on each panelist’s perspectives on their recent security incidents and learnings from which other organizations and leaders can benefit.

“We must come together as a community to improve how we defend our organizations,” said Carmakal. “We are privileged to learn from senior executives who experienced and recovered from security incidents over the past year.”

Joining the CDS mainstage speaker line-up will also be Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, who will talk with John Watters about the partnership between FireEye Mandiant and Alpine, as well as the protection of data across Alpine’s Formula One racing operations.

“Formula One racing is all about taking humans and technology to the limit while minimizing risk,” said Watters. “Alpine is a world-class racing organization and I look forward to talking with Laurent about how we tackle the new challenges of cyber security for connected cars.”

This year’s closing keynote will be delivered by Robert Ballard, founder and president of the Ocean Exploration Trust; professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography. He is an Explorer-At-Large at the National Geographic Society, Commissioner for the U.S. Commission on Ocean Policy, and a research scholar at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Ballard has taken part in more than 155 deep-sea expeditions. In 1985, he discovered the RMS Titanic, and has succeeded in tracking down numerous other significant shipwrecks, including the German battleship Bismarck, the lost fleet of Guadalcanal, the U.S. aircraft carrier Yorktown, and John F. Kennedy’s boat, PT-109.

Register Today
Cyber Defense Summit brings together the brightest minds across the public and private sectors to advance the cyber security mission. For the latest information and to register for Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021, for either in-person or virtual, visit summit.mandiant.com.

Just prior to the main CDS event, on October 3-4 six security training courses will be held on cyber threat hunting, endpoint investigations, network traffic analysis, Windows Enterprise incident response, malware analysis and open source intelligence. Details on these optional courses can be found here: https%3A%2F%2Fmndt.info%2F3zqzUMl

About Mandiant
Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005335r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005335/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment