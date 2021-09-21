New Data Highlights NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders announced today that a peer-reviewed paper showed significantly lower seizure risk with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health than with TMS treatments that claim deeper stimulation with H-Coil technology. The paper, titled “Seizure risk with repetitive TMS: Survey results from over a half-million treatment sessions” published in Brain Stimulation, the premier journal for publication of original research in the field of neuromodulation, electronically surveyed all of the approximately 500 members of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) about seizures in their practice.



“While the overall occurrence of seizures with all TMS treatments is low, this study showed that the real-world risk for seizure was 52 to 90 times higher with H-coil TMS treatment than with NeuroStar treatment,” stated Cory Anderson, VP, Clinical Affairs & Interim VP, R&D, Neuronetics. “From NeuroStar’s Figure-8 coil design, to being backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment for depression, to our comprehensive training programs, Neuronetics always aspires to provide the safest and most efficacious treatment for our providers and their patients.”

One-hundred thirty-four surveys were returned and nine were excluded due to data inconsistencies, leaving a total of 125 surveys to evaluate which included 586,656 TMS treatment sessions. To distinguish seizures from non-seizures, a Board-certified neurologist and the Co-Chair of the CTMSS Standards Committee conducted remote interviews. The survey respondents included a wide range of clinical practices, and provided a way to estimate TMS seizure risk under real-world practice conditions. The resulting data provide the largest real-world sample size estimation of TMS seizure risk across device manufacturers. The authors hypothesized that the higher risk of seizure with the H-Coil design was due, in part, to the broader and less focused stimulation field which may stimulate unintended regions of the brain and lead to seizures.

“One of the reasons I chose NeuroStar for my practice is the precision of the treatment,” said Kenneth Pages, MD, TMS of South Tampa. “Precision is a critical component of TMS dosing and delivery. I trust NeuroStar’s technology with Contact Sensing to give me peace of mind that my patients are receiving the treatment dose I’ve prescribed, without treating areas of the brain that are unrelated to their depression.”

