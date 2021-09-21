Oak Street Health Selected by AARP as the Only Primary Care Provider to Carry the AARP Name

Oak+Street+Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced it has been selected by AARP as the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name.

In an effort to increase access to quality healthcare and offer guidance on provider choice, AARP Services, AARP’s subsidiary charged with providing quality control over AARP intellectual property, conducted extensive national research and analysis of the value-based primary care space. Oak Street Health was chosen for its delivery of superior clinical outcomes, unmatched patient experience, and dedication to its social mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51% reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients.

“At Oak Street Health, we know that every older adult deserves access to high-quality healthcare, but that is unfortunately not a reality today,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “As we pursue our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, our selection by AARP will enable us to better reach the Medicare-eligible population. We are honored to be the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name and look forward to introducing Medicare-eligible individuals, including AARP members, across the country to the Oak Street Health model of care.”

“AARP has selected Oak Street Health as the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name because of its commitment to delivering exceptional and accessible primary care to older adults,” said Greg Marion, AARP Services Senior Vice President of Health Products & Services. “Its innovative model is based on value for its patients, not on volume of services, which expands access to affordable, quality care for Medicare beneficiaries.”

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visits; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral healthcare, social health support and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Oak Street Health continues to accept multiple health insurance plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s value-based primary care model,+click+here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 15 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org%2Fespanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

About AARP Services, Inc.

AARP Services, Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005307/en/