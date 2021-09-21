Vicarious Surgical to Ring NYSE Closing Bell Today

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures as well as patient outcomes, announced it will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange today, September 21, 2021, at 4 p.m. ET, in celebration of its public listing on the NYSE under the trading symbol “RBOT.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone at the New York Stock Exchange,” said Adam Sachs, CEO and co-founder of Vicarious Surgical. “We remain steadfast in our mission to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgical robotics to a broader base of patients.”

The closing bell ceremony will commence at 3:59 p.m. ET and interested parties may tune in to a live stream on the NYSE's website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nyse.com%2Fbell. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on NYSE's Facebook pages, LinkedIn, and on Twitter %40NYSE, as well as on Vicarious Surgical’s LinkedIn at Vicarious+Surgical+Inc. and on Twitter, %40VicariousSurg.

Vicarious Surgical completed its merger with D8 Holdings Corp. on September 17, 2021, and began trading on September 20, 2021.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, and Vicarious Surgical believes the Vicarious System is the first surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates , Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005367/en/