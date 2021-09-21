Logo
The Container Store Joins U.S. EPA Green Power Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

The+Container+Store%2C leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, announced today they joined the U.S. Environmental+Protection+Agency%26rsquo%3Bs+Green+Power+Partnership. The Container Store is using more than 57 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 100 percent of the organization's electricity use. By choosing green power, The Container Store is helping lead the transition to a cleaner energy future.

As part of The Container Store’s commitment and effort, all of their stores, distribution centers, and corporate office power is offset by an investment in 100% renewable energy, powered by one of the cleanest power sources: wind.

“The Container Store is passionate about the environment and is fully committed to reducing the overall footprint of our operations,” said President and CEO, Satish Malhotra. “We are proud to join the EPA’s Green Power Partnership. Using green power helps further reduce our organization's emissions footprint.”

By joining the voluntary green power market, The Container Store and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions on people and the environment.

According to the U.S. EPA, The Container Store’sgreen power use is equivalent to the electricity use of more than 5,000 average American homes annually.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (

NYSE:TCS, Financial) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions, and custom closets – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About EPA’s Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a partnership program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2020, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 70 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov%2Fgreenpower.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005374/en/

