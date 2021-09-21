Revitalist Lifestyle Reports Sales Growth of 98% Year Over Year

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (CSNX: CALM.CN) is pleased to announce its clinic operations generated approximately $632,000 in revenue for the four months ended August 31, 2021, compared to $320,000 for the same period in 2020. The growth represents a 98% increase over prior year and is attributable to organic growth at its flagship clinic in Knoxville, TN, plus additional revenue from three new locations opened in Johnson City, TN, Louisville, KY, and Chattanooga, TN. Estimated gross margin on this level of sales is approximately $391,000 (1).

Mrs. Kathryn Walker, CEO, commented, “I am thrilled with the growth experienced at Revitalist to date. We expect to accelerate this momentum by increasing our clinic count to eight by December 31, 2021 and driving sales through offering insurance coverage, Medicare and TMS services at each of our clinics.”

(1) Calculated using Stifel GMP estimates. Source: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. 2021. Canada-Healthcare. *Amounts disclosed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. is a publicly traded (CSE: CALM) company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided over 7,000 infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness.

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

