Kaplan Launches First Shared Career Services Offering In Partnership With Wake Forest University, Leading Higher Ed Institutions to Promote Work Readiness

Kaplan, a diversified, global education provider, has collaborated with pioneering university partners to launch Career+Core%26trade%3B, an innovative career-services provider that helps students prepare for their first jobs and ongoing career success. This first-of-its-kind initiative uses a shared model to provide valuable services and resources that are difficult for an individual university to offer at scale: student access to industry- and role-specific advisors; world-class, academically-rigorous, asynchronous career course curriculum; and opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials during college. The select group of leading higher education institutions and organizations that have joined Career Core as founding members are: Adelphi University, Florida International University, Point Loma Nazarene University, University of Arizona, University of Montana, Wake Forest University, Alpha Tau Omega, and Kappa Alpha Order.

Amidst+a+backdrop+of+waning+confidence+in+the+work+readiness+of+college+graduates and the+challenging+budgets+brought+on+by+pandemic-related+cuts, the innovative new model will enable student-serving organizations to provide their constituencies with much-needed career development support and skills for immediate application in today’s workforce. Career Core includes access for students to connect with industry- and role-specific advisors across a broad range of high-demand industries such as data science, technology, finance, marketing, healthcare, engineering and management, among others. It also includes rigorous and engaging career development content and activities designed in partnership with Wake Forest’s nationally recognized career services office.

Career Core will help extend and scale the capabilities of even the most cutting-edge career service offices, especially to students with diverse backgrounds and needs. For campuses looking to address budget and operational efficiencies, Career Core can also serve as an affordable means to motivate and equip every student to be career ready. In researching the unique career development needs and experiences of college students today, Kaplan conducted extensive interviews of college presidents, provosts, career services leaders, employers and students to identify key elements of a successful career services experience and designed Career Core accordingly.

“Wake Forest is proud to have become a recognized leader in career development,” said Andy Chan, vice president, innovation and career development at Wake Forest University. “We are delighted to partner with Kaplan to design this innovative offering for Wake and for every other institution that wants all of their students to be truly career and life ready.”

“The opportunity to design and launch a breakthrough model for career services alongside forward-thinking leaders and institutions in this area has been a real honor for Kaplan. It’s testament to what innovative partnerships can bring to higher education, and we can’t wait to grow this service in partnership with committed higher education institutions,” said Brandon Busteed, chief partnership officer and global head of learn-work innovation at Kaplan.

Kaplan, which provides individuals, institutions of higher learning and businesses around the world with a diverse array of services, currently generates more than $1 billion in economic impact for its university partners across the globe as a multi-purpose strategic partner. Its services for university partners include international student recruitment, online degree management and white-labeling of industry-recognized credential courses. In recent years, Kaplan has also expanded its menu of work-readiness offerings. Earlier this year, Kaplan announced the launch of Credegree%26trade%3B solutions for universities, enabling them to combine degree programs with opportunities for students to also obtain valuable industry-recognized credentials and skills. The launch of Career Core builds on its portfolio of offerings for higher education institutions seeking to improve their students’ work readiness.

The service is set to launch for the 2021-22 academic year. Interested partners can learn more here or email [email protected] for more information.

Reporters interested in covering this growing sector of the higher education landscape can contact Russell Schaffer at [email protected] or 917.822.8190.

About Kaplan

Kaplan is a global educational services company that provides individuals, universities, and businesses with a diverse array of services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, schools/school districts and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit www.kaplan.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005088/en/