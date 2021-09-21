Logo
Aspira Women's Health Inc. to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. ( AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021.

Details for the presentation are below:

Date:September 29th, 2021
Time:4:40pm ET
Webcasthttps://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/awh/1906240

Management will also be available for virtual 1x1 meetings. To request a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About ASPIRA Women’s Health Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health has expertise in cutting-edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection and optimize treatment plans. The next generation of products in development are OVAWatch™ and EndoCheck™. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: 617-430-7577
[email protected]

