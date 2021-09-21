Logo
Frankenmuth Insurance Deploys Guidewire to Enhance Agent Experience for Business Owners and Workers' Compensation Lines of Business

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Frankenmuth Insurance and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Frankenmuth has successfully deployed Guidewire Digital to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its agents for its Business Owners and Workers’ Compensation lines of business in all of the states where the company operates.

“We selected Guidewire Digital to improve the relationship with our agency partners,” said Philip McCain, senior vice president, Frankenmuth Insurance. “The combination of Guidewire Digital with PolicyCenter enables more robust functionality, such as ‘Day Two’ transactions and being able to make change requests or endorsements. Our Guidewire implementation has helped to increase our agents’ confidence in our ability to deliver easy-to-use solutions.”

Eric Wachowicz, director, Information and Portal Services, Frankenmuth Insurance, said, “User feedback has been positive, highlighting the product’s efficiency, ease-of-use, and intuitiveness. Our agents have commented about increased productivity and time savings, as the workflow enables quotes to be completed much more quickly.”

“We congratulate Frankenmuth Insurance on its successful Guidewire digital deployment,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. “We look forward to seeing them transform the way they do business with their independent agents and continue their mission of being the insurer of choice in protecting the individuals, families, and businesses that they serve.”

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, Frankenmuth Insurance has long provided quality insurance products. 750 employees focus daily on a single vision - to be the insurer of choice. Represented by nearly 700 independent agents in 15 states, Frankenmuth Insurance is a financially sound company with $1.8 Billion in assets and an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). With more than 150 years as an industry leader, policyholders can rest assured Frankenmuth Insurance is in business to provide peace of mind. For more information visit www.fmins.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005040r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005040/en/

