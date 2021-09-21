Baidu and China Gas Collaborate to Accelerate Smart Energy Transformation

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU and HKEX:9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, and China Gas Holdings Ltd. (HKEX: 384), a leading gas operator and service provider in China, have inked a strategic cooperation agreement to drive digital and intelligent transformation in the energy and power sector with innovative solutions based on Baidu AI Cloud. The companies will also explore business opportunities that contribute to achieving a peak in carbon emissions and ultimately carbon-neutrality.

With a global focus on smart energy and environmental protection, cloud and AI technologies are emerging as invaluable technologies for enhancing efficiencies, unlocking value, and reducing carbon footprints. Under the first stage of their partnership, worth RMB 936 million yuan, Baidu will expedite China Gas' move to the cloud and harness its AI capabilities to build customized applications including smart monitoring, smart scheduling, gas usage prediction, and smart customer services.

"With over 40 million users, China Gas has its sights set beyond gas to new AI technologies and services for public benefit," said Yong Huang, executive president of China Gas. Huang spoke highly of Baidu as a well-respected technology company with forward-looking investment and outstanding results in the field of AI.

"We are in a golden era in which digital technology and traditional industries are deeply integrated," said Haifeng Wang, Baidu's Chief Technology Officer. "Baidu AI Cloud will leverage its competitive advantages to enable digital transformation, accelerate intelligent upgrades, and empower thousands of industries that drive the national economy and support people's livelihoods and society's well-being."

Key details from the strategic partnership include that both parties will:

Set up the China Gas Digital Technology Committee to incorporate industry practices as industry standards.

Incorporate initiatives from Baidu into China Gas to train professionals and management specialized in digital transformation, including "AICA – AI Chief Architect Development Program".

Establish advanced digital management systems for China Gas, including proprietary cloud, AIoT, big data, and AI middle office.

Expand the "one city, one network" business with the assistance of AIoT, inspection robots, smart energy, and industry apps.

Creating an ecosystem that draws enterprises like home appliance makers, automakers, property operators, and manufacturers in large industrial parks.

Participating in the process of developing standards for carbon emissions peaking and neutrality while deepening cooperation with governments and enterprises.

As one of the top four cloud infrastructure providers in China, according to Canalys, Baidu AI Cloud offers a full suite of cloud services and solutions differentiated with AI solutions. In July, 2021, Baidu AI Cloud executed a significant upgrade setting it up for success working across different industries, including Internet, media, telecom, financial services, transportation and logistics, education and manufacturing.

