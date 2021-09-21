SiriusXM Launches New Free Channel and Premium Podcast Subscription with Marvel Entertainment on Apple Podcasts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SiriusXM Launches New Free Channel and Premium Podcast Subscription with Marvel Entertainment on Apple Podcasts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

"Marvel Podcasts Unlimited" Offers Fans Early and Exclusive Access to a Growing Assortment of Original Audio Entertainment from Marvel and SiriusXM

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SiriusXM, with Marvel Entertainment, launched Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, a premium audio entertainment subscription for Marvel fans worldwide, available exclusively via the new Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts.

Marvel_3UP.jpg

Marvel Podcasts Unlimited provides subscribers with early and exclusive access to a growing assortment of original new scripted and unscripted podcast series from one of the world's largest and most beloved entertainment brands, featuring fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom.

Starting today, fans can explore the new free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts, featuring popular Marvel + SXM Podcasts original series including the award-winning Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night and its epic sequel, Marvel's Wolverine: The Lost Trail; Marvel/Method,an unscripted series where actor and rapper Method Man interviews celebrity guests like Killer Mike, Jemele Hill, and Kevin Smith about all things Marvel; This Week in Marvel, a weekly conversation series about the latest Marvel comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and more; plus Women of Marvel, Marvel's Voices, and Marvel's Pull List.

The Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts also features the first installment of the new multi-part Marvel's Wastelanders original scripted podcast series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, starring Timothy Busfield (Peter Quill), Chris Elliott (Rocket), Danny Glover (Red), and Vanessa Williams (Emma Frost).

With a subscription to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, fans can unlock access to exclusive programming including Marvel's Declassified, a narrative documentary series that dives into the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics, and get early access to Marvel's first Spanish-language podcast series, Marvel's Wolverine: La Larga Noche, an adaptation of Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night, which launches worldwide today with an entirely new voice cast.

And on October 4th, Marvel Podcasts Unlimited subscribers will receive early access to the first two episodes of the highly-anticipated second installment in the Marvel's Wastelanders series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, featuring Hawkeye (Stephen Lang) and his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Sasha Lane).

Subscribers to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited will also enjoy early access to all future installments of Marvel's Wastelanders, including Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, and Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom, plus additional forthcoming exclusive audio entertainment from Marvel and SiriusXM.

In 2019, Marvel and SiriusXM announced a multi-year agreement to create new original podcast series available across major listening platforms including SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher. Exclusive new episodes of Marvel + SXM Podcasts will continue to be available across other major listening platforms following their debuts on Marvel Podcasts Unlimited.

The new Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts takes Marvel + SXM Podcasts global, with availability in more than 170 countries and regions. Marvel Podcasts Unlimited is available as a paid subscription exclusively through the free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts for $3.99 per month (U.S.) after a seven-day free trial. Local pricing is available.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2021 MARVEL

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Jason Roth
SiriusXM
[email protected]

Tim Cheng
Marvel
[email protected]

Zach Kahn
Apple
[email protected]

sirius_xm_radio_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY13663&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-launches-new-free-channel-and-premium-podcast-subscription-with-marvel-entertainment-on-apple-podcasts-301381205.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY13663&Transmission_Id=202109210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY13663&DateId=20210921
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment