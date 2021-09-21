DICK'S Sporting Goods Becomes Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner Of The WNBA

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced today that DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has been named an Official Marketing Partner of the league beginning in 2021. Through this new multiyear agreement, DICK'S Sporting Goods will become the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the WNBA -- with the alliance built upon the promotion of women's sports, youth participation and player development.

As part of their commitment to women's sports, the WNBA and DICK'S Sporting Goods will team up to create initiatives designed to inspire and connect with female athletes of all ages and increase the visibility of WNBA teams and players nationwide.

DICK'S Sporting Goods also will use its retail business to bring consumers closer to the game through storytelling and increased availability of merchandise.

DICK'S Sporting Goods will carry an assortment of authentic WNBA sports apparel and equipment, including the newly debuted Nike jerseys for every WNBA team, Wilson WNBA basketballs, t-shirts and the immensely popular WNBA Logowoman hoodie in select DICK'S Sporting Goods locations throughout the United States, including all 12 WNBA markets, as well as through the company's website and app. With this collaboration, DICK'S Sporting Goods becomes the largest national retailer for WNBA merchandise.

"This partnership is a significant opportunity for the WNBA as we celebrate our landmark 25th season, with DICK'S Sporting Goods playing a substantial role in driving continued interest and engagement surrounding our league," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "By having a significant presence of WNBA and team merchandise at DICK'S locations in the country, we will now have even more opportunities to connect our fans with their favorite teams. DICK'S commitment to the WNBA is [diverse and] inclusive leadership in action."

"The WNBA is a premier example of how sport can define leaders and celebrate the current and next generation of female athletes," said Lauren Hobart, President and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Today marks an important next step in our journey to support female athletes, and we look forward to collaborating with the W to provide opportunities for people of all ages to engage and connect with women's basketball, the league and its players."

About the WNBA

Currently in its 25th season in 2021, the WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women's basketball—and women's sports overall—with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities, and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's new platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and Nike, and the recent addition of Google. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

For more information, visit WNBA.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of July 31, 2021, the company operated 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

