Salesforce Launches Health Cloud 2.0, a Connected Platform to Help Deliver Health and Safety from Anywhere

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

With Health Cloud 2.0, any business or government can bring people together more safely and deliver care from anywhere, helping support the health of employees, customers, and communities

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Health Cloud 2.0, technology designed to empower businesses and governments to deliver better health and safety for their employees, customers, and communities.

SALESFORCE_Logo.jpg

As we navigate a future that's a hybrid of digital, in-person, and on-site, focus has shifted to ensuring health, safety, and effective business operations in the new normal — which is key to building trust and business continuity. Now, COVID-19 testing, vaccination, contact tracing, wellness assessments, and delivering healthcare from multiple settings are critical as organizations in every industry are looking for ways to be together safely with their customers and employees.

Salesforce understands these needs intuitively. This week the company is deploying Dreampass, a new part of the Health Cloud 2.0 portfolio, at its three-day, hybrid digital and in-person Dreamforce conference. Dreampass enables robust and scalable COVID-19 safety protocols for in-person attendees, including managing proof of vaccination, integrating with testing vendors, and delivering automated personalized communications throughout the process to help ensure a safer environment for attendees, staff, and the community.

"Every company is eager to be together safely with their customers, prospects, employees, and partners as they look to get back to growth and combat digital fatigue," said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "We built Dreampass, powered by Health Cloud 2.0, to bring our community together safely in San Francisco for a special in-person experience unlike anything else in the world."

Empowering connected experiences for health and work

The Health Cloud 2.0 portfolio of products will be available to any business in any sector:

  • Dreampass is designed to help deliver safer in-person events for employees, customers, and communities. Capabilities including attendee registration management, COVID-19 vaccine and/or testing status verification and testing vendor integration to help issue testing kits. Dreampass then allows admission upon integrated test results with a personalized QR code. In the case of protocol changes or possible exposure, notifications and messaging also can be sent to the attendee directly.
  • Contact tracing allows organizations to manually contact trace more safely and securely by collecting only limited, necessary data from individuals who are infected or potentially exposed and creating visual maps of contacts to monitor for potential outbreaks.
  • Vaccine management helps governments and organizations manage vaccine programs at scale quickly, including inventory management, appointment scheduling, outcome monitoring, public health notifications, and more.
  • Value-based care from anywhere enables healthcare organizations to personalize patient experiences and deliver hybrid healthcare experiences in multiple care settings. It is also designed to help bring care teams together to achieve better patient outcomes, helping to improve business productivity and public health operations.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've made it a priority to address this global crisis, sourcing 60 million pieces of personal protective equipment for hospitals around the world, providing contract tracing for millions of people, and powering the delivery and administration of over 100 million doses of vaccines," said Kevin Riley, SVP and GM, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Salesforce. "With Health Cloud 2.0, we're continuing to enhance our capabilities around care from anywhere, digital health credentialing, contact tracing, vaccine management, and more so that employees, customers, and communities can succeed in the new normal."

For more on Health Cloud 2.0, watch the Dreamforce '21 keynote here.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF13285&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-launches-health-cloud-2-0--a-connected-platform-to-help-deliver-health-and-safety-from-anywhere-301381282.html

SOURCE Salesforce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF13285&Transmission_Id=202109210806PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF13285&DateId=20210921
