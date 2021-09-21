Logo
NiSource Companies Launch Mobile Apps to Enhance Customer Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Columbia Gas and NIPSCO mobile apps allow customers to make payments, manage enrollments, examine usage and a variety of other functions

PR Newswire

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 21, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource, one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, is excited to announce the launch of the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO mobile apps by its operating companies. The apps are now available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

nisource_logo.jpg

The mobile apps closely mirror the functionality available on the respective operating company customer-focused websites, including bill payment, managing enrollments (e.g., Paperless Billing, AutoPay and Budget Plans), examining usage, reporting an electric outage (NIPSCO only) and viewing bill history. The mobile apps also include the newly released start, stop and move service feature.

"The customer experience is at the heart of what we do at NiSource and our customers have continually asked for more options to handle their needs," said Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource. "The mobile apps offer another channel for customers to conveniently pay their bill and handle routine transactions."

NiSource is relentlessly focused on convenience through innovation to better serve customers. This includes offering digital options for customers. Recently, NiSource's operating companies launched stop, start and move service on the customer websites. Previously, customers had to call customer service to stop, start or move service and now have the ability to request these services on the website or via the mobile apps.

NiSource also recently elevated promotion of paperless billing, encouraging customers to view their bills online anywhere, anytime.

"The increased demand by customers for digital options has become abundantly clear. Customers are not only asking for it, they are demanding it," Montague added. "We are confident that this implementation will provide an enhanced experience for our customers, providing them with the ability to easily do business on their terms while we continue to improve our service delivery to them."

In early 2022, NiSource plans to implement other new digital initiatives, including the launch of Chatbot virtual assistant, as well as a Live Chat feature, where customers can interact virtually with customer support team members.

To learn more about the NiSource mobile apps, visit www.nisource.com.

About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource, or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

favicon.png?sn=DE13145&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-companies-launch-mobile-apps-to-enhance-customer-experience-301381023.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE13145&Transmission_Id=202109210820PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE13145&DateId=20210921
