PPD Earns Gold Award for Excellence in Employee Learning and Development

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) has been recognized with two global excellence awards for its effective learning programs, honoring the company’s high-performing employee development initiatives supporting delivery of global operational excellence and innovative solutions to customers.

For the second consecutive year, PPD received two Brandon+Hall+Group+Human+Capital+Management+%28HCM%29+%26ldquo%3BExcellence+in+Learning%26rdquo%3B+Awards. This year’s honors include a gold award for “Best Advance of a Learning Technology Implementation” and a bronze award in the category of “Best Results of a Learning Program.”

PPD was honored with a gold award for its successful execution in leveraging technology to expand learning capabilities through mobile training, as well as the implementation of a learning experience platform, offering professional development skills training across the company.

“We implemented an extensive redesign of our training delivery, which has increased accessibility and given our employees greater flexibility in choosing how and when they learn, while reinforcing the organization’s mission and strategy,” said Jay Dixon, senior vice president of quality and enterprise learning at PPD. “This gold award reflects our success in enhancing employee training to help guide and drive business results for our customers.”

PPD’s learning and development programs are structured to improve business performance to help fulfill a company objective of fostering industry-leading talent and culture. The curriculum includes leadership and high-potential development, key talent programs, technical skills, and job-specific and soft-skills training, all of which support employee development and enable PPD to provide exceptional customer service. PPD’s learning culture is focused on a talent-development mindset, which has been effective in assisting employees to grow within the organization and attracting high-caliber applicants. As recognized by this award, PPD’s improvements in learning technology have dramatically enhanced the employee learning experience.

The bronze award in the category of “Best Results of a Learning Program” was awarded to PPD and Explorance, a learning analytics vendor, for their collaborative work on Biotech University (BTU). PPD’s internal enterprise learning team developed BTU, a competency-based program, for employees who serve biotech customers, with the goal of enhancing critical thinking skills, customer service and solutions delivery.

“Explorance is delighted to support PPD in their development of Biotech University,” said Samer Saab, chief executive officer of Explorance. “PPD leveraged Metrics That Matter (MTM), Explorance’s Learning and Development (L&D) effectiveness solution, to make clear how L&D programs contribute to business goals. MTM’s ability to critically assess L&D efforts, such as those at PPD and BTU, makes it an important pillar in an overall employee experience management strategy, transforming insight into action.”

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards feature two annual programs that recognize organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results in learning and development.

This year’s awards build on the momentum established in 2020 when PPD+was+recognized with the Brandon Hall Gold Award in two categories – “Best Use of Blended Learning” for its clinical foundation program, which prepares clinical development employees for success in trial monitoring, and “Best Advance in Learning Measurement” for the company’s ability to measure learning effectiveness.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With more than 28,000 professionals worldwide, PPD has conducted clinical trials in more than 100 countries to help customers deliver life-changing therapies to improve health. We apply innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

About Explorance

Explorance is an innovative experience management solution provider that empowers organizations in making personalized and impactful decisions with feedback data. Explorance reimagines how experience management can impact the lifelong learner's journey, by breaking down segmented data silos so you can connect the dots and make the best possible decisions. To learn more, please visit www.explorance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40explorance.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "expect," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "target" and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; the risks related to the proposed merger of PPD by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and other factors disclosed under the "Risk Factors" section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on form 10-Q, which are available on our website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ppd.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

