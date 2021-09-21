Logo
The Victory Bank Tops $1 Billion in Lending to Local Businesses and Individuals

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

LIMERICK, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April of this year, The Victory Bank reached a significant growth milestone as it passed $1 billion of total loans to businesses and individuals since opening in 2008.

The Bank’s first location was a trailer with a handful of employees and no customers. That quickly changed as the community realized how unique the Bank was. In 13 years of operation, it has provided its clients with exceptional service and out-of-the-box thinking for customized business lending. It has also demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the communities it serves.

Chief Lending Officer Rich Graver stated, “The values we declared in our Statement of Purpose were established over a decade ago and continue to empower us today, beginning with an unwavering commitment to our clients. Our talented bankers are given the tools and support they need to help our clients achieve long-term success. Most recently, we were proud to participate in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Our team adapted quickly, identifying changing circumstances in the community, and excelled at meeting the needs of our clients. We processed over 850 loans totaling over $99 million, which protected over 11,000 local jobs. We are looking forward to serving our local communities for some time to come.”

In addition to another record year in earnings, The Victory Bank was voted by the public as the “Best Bank” in Montgomery County for the fifth consecutive year by Montco Happenings. The Bank also maintains a 5-Star Rating with Bauer Financial. Bauer Financial, Inc. is the nation's leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. It has been reporting and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. Most recently, The Victory Bank was rated one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by the American Banker. American Banker is a daily trade newspaper and website covering the financial services industry.

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender offering high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website, VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.

Contact:
Kelly Taylor
Executive Assistant, AVP
[email protected]

