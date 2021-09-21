Logo
Access to College Just Got Easier: Stride Taps into Acadeum's Dual Enrollment Consortium

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

A new dual enrollment program is poised to give thousands of eligible high school students access to more than 500 online college-level courses from a growing network of higher education institutions. K12+Private+Academy, a private school for grades K–12, and Acadeum, a company helping colleges and universities share courses, are working together to remove barriers to college-level curriculum for eligible high school students.

As the national student debt crisis climbs toward $1.7 trillion, dual enrollment has boomed in recent years, with more+than+one+million+high+school+students currently enrolled in college courses. Unfortunately, a 2018 Government Accountability Office+report found significant disparities in access to dual enrollment, with fewer courses offered at low income and smaller schools.Now, with 60%25+of+parents+reporting+concerns about their children going to school amid the ongoing pandemic, there’s a pressing need to make online dual enrollment options universally accessible.

“Access to higher education has been out of reach for too many students for far too long. Just as online learning has leveled the education playing field for students worldwide, we can change lives by improving access to college,” said Tony Bennett, Senior Vice President of School Management at Stride, Inc. “By introducing more K12 Private Academy students to Acadeum’s consortium, we are bringing higher education’s promise to all those who are ready for it.”

High school students enrolled in K12 Private Academy can apply credits from successfully completed college courses toward their GPA and graduation requirements at any participating higher education institution or transfer them to thousands of colleges and universities across the country. These students can curate their education by selecting classes from a growing number of institutions participating in the Acadeum dual enrollment consortium. Beginning in fall of 2022, eligible high school sophomores can start pursuing 20 associate degree pathways aligned to high-growth careers in fields including computer science, cybersecurity, and health sciences.

“K12 Private Academy is an established leader in online education,” said Josh Pierce, co-founder and CEO of Acadeum. “We’re excited to work alongside an organization that is committed to preparing middle and high school students for the rigors of university education and their careers.”

K12 Private Academy offers multiple start dates throughout the school year for full-time and part-time students. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.

About K12 Private Academy
K12 Private Academy is a private online college preparatory school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 Private Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple enrollment start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time students. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.

About Acadeum
Acadeum helps colleges and universities create academic partnerships with like-minded institutions to support student progress and equitable access. Today, more than 380 higher-ed institutions use Acadeum’s course-sharing network to place students in online courses they need to stay on track for timely graduation. Institutions gain new revenue from courses they offer through the network, by sharing tuition dollars from courses taken by their students, and by keeping at-risk students enrolled. To learn more about Acadeum, please visit www.acadeum.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005366/en/

