Workiva Unveils Intuitive Data Prep Capabilities at Amplify Conference that Further Streamline Reporting and Empower Teams

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, at its annual conference, Workiva+Inc. (

NYSE:WK, Financial) introduced Data+Prep, a new, intuitive data preparation capability within its cloud platform that streamlines compliance reporting and empowers collaboration among financial and operational teams across organizations.

Data Prep enables everyday business users as well as financial professionals to cleanse, transform, and map incoming data from enterprise systems of record via a simple, no-code interface. Data Prep provides dozens of prebuilt transformations that address the most common data preparation activities, eliminating inconsistencies caused by varying data definitions and harmonizing data into a single reporting standard, easily and intuitively.

“Data Prep marks an important leap in functionality for our end-to-end cloud platform,” said Julie Iskow, chief operating officer of Workiva. “When data is harmonized across enterprise applications straight from the source, regulatory and operational reporting teams save valuable time for strategic tasks while also breathing easy that data is connected, accurate and free of human error.”

Accelerated by its recent acquisition+of+OneCloud, Data Prep works seamlessly with Workiva’s more than 70 pre-built connectors that deliver out of the box application integration for popular systems like Anaplan, BlackLine, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Workday, and more. Connectors provide customers an intuitive and self-service mechanism for connecting mission critical systems and exchanging data needed to achieve connected reporting within the Workiva platform.

Additional Resources:

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva
Follow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com/workivalife

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005198r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005198/en/

