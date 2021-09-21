Logo
First National Bank of Omaha Launches 'Buy Now Pay Later' Solution Enabling Partners to Offer Flexible Financing Options at the Point of Sale

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

First+National+Bank+of+Omaha+%28FNBO%29 today announced the launch of a breakthrough new buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solution, which will allow merchant partners to offer their customers the option to make purchases and pay for them at a future date. To develop this full suite of point-of-sale financing solutions covering loans ranging from a few weeks to as long as 10 years, FNBO worked with EXL, a leading operations management and analytics company, and Skeps, a next generation point-of-sale (POS) loan originations platform, to build a quick and seamless integration with merchant partner online and brick-and-mortar stores.

“BNPL represents the future of retail, allowing consumers to make purchases using more accessible monthly installment payment plans,” said Jerry J. O’Flanagan, Executive Vice President of the Partner Customer Segment at FNBO. “By working with EXL and Skeps, we’ve been able to design a BNPL solution that integrates quickly and seamlessly into merchant partner workflows, providing consumers a variety of convenient financing options at the point of sale through instant processing and loan approval backed by FNBO.”

The FNBO BNPL solution is integrated directly into partner ecommerce websites and through QR codes and text for credit into partner’s brick-and-mortar locations to provide consumers with an option to purchase items immediately via an installment payment plan. FNBO was able to leverage the offering from EXL and Skeps for credit strategy execution, pre-approvals, back-end technology integration with merchant partner websites, fraud prevention, and know-your-customer (KYC) checks as well as loan servicing functions including digital payment assistance.

“We’ve combined proprietary data sources, best-of-breed analytics, our digital capabilities for loan origination and servicing along with the scale and expertise of a world class lending institution to quickly deliver a complete BNPL solution,” said Vivek Jetley, EVP and Global Head of Analytics at EXL. “With the BNPL marketplace expected to grow+by+40%25%2B this year, we are proud to have fast tracked our client’s journey to offer affordable payment solutions to their end-consumers and look forward to continued expansion of this capability.”

“This latest partnership is another example of the power of Skeps to bring an unparalleled customer experience to credit solutions for merchant and lenders’ customers,” said Tushar Srivastava, CEO of Skeps. “By partnering with FNBO and EXL, Skeps technology allows banks to compete with Fintech firms by offering their branded credit solutions, such as buy-now-pay-later or co-branded cards, directly at the point of sale.”

For more information on the FNBO BNPL solution, please visit fnbo.com%2Fbnpl%2Fbuy-now-pay-later.html.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $24 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. FNBO is also a leading issuer of cobranded credit cards and unsecured personal loans at the national level. FNBO was one of the first banks in the US to issue a credit card and has been a key player in pivotal innovations in the credit card industry. Learn more at fnbo.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 33,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

ABOUT SKEPS

Skeps is a modular suite of products that can be used by merchants or lenders to help identify the potential credit solutions for their customers with the highest likelihood of conversion. Skeps products can be native to the client environment and give access to rich data that can be used to provide highly customized customer offers while still following privacy guidelines. Skeps private blockchain technology allows for simultaneous evaluation of multiple financing options leading to reduced declines and improved customer experience. The company was founded in 2018 with headquarters in the U.S. and offices in India. Learn more at www.skeps.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005101r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005101/en/

