AXIM® Biotechnologies Appoints Joseph Tauber, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of its Medical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced that it has appointed Joseph Tauber, MD as Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of its Medical Advisory Board.



With over 30 years of clinical experience, Dr. Tauber is an internationally recognized authority in the field of ocular surface diseases including dry eye and meibomitis management. He is an entrepreneurial private practice ophthalmologist with extensive experience as a clinical trials researcher and business consultant to global health product companies and institutional investors. Dr. Tauber has served on numerous scientific advisory boards and as the Ophthalmology representative at institutional investor-focused conferences.

“Dr. Tauber is arguably among the world’s leading authorities on dry eye and ocular surface disease, including researching the causes, treating, and diagnosing patients with dry eye disease,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM® Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to build a powerful diagnostic company, which begins with assisting doctors to diagnose DED faster and more efficiently than alternative methods. We are honored and excited to have such a distinguished ophthalmic DED professional to help guide our strategy and future innovations to capture a larger share of the growing Dry Eye Disease market.”

Joseph Tauber, MD Summary Bio

Dr. Tauber is the founder and CEO of Tauber Eye Center, a practice focused on corneal disease, uveitis and ocular immunology and complex corneal surgical procedures as well as Medical Director of Saving Sight, the US’ third largest eye bank.

Dr. Tauber has been centrally involved in virtually every significant dry eye development project during the past 25 years. He has served as a Principal Investigator in over 140 multicenter clinical trials including those that led to the approval of all four medications currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of dry eye – Restasis, Xiidra, Cequa and Eyesuvis. He has been avidly involved in research for nearly three decades, and a principal investigator in over 140 research studies across a broad range of eye conditions, including high-risk corneal transplantation, inflammation and allergic eye diseases, corneal infectious diseases and numerous ocular surface conditions.

Dr. Tauber received his doctorate from Harvard Medical School, residency training in internal medicine at Beth Israel Hospital and in ophthalmology at Tufts-New England Medical Center, and fellowship training in Ocular Immunology and in Corneal Diseases and Surgery at the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, all in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Tauber has also written eight book chapters and over 80 peer-reviewed articles in the fields of ocular surface and immunologic disease for prestigious medical journals as Ophthalmology, Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and Cornea. He has been awarded the Heed Ophthalmic Foundation Fellowship Award and a National Eye Institute Individual NRSA Award.

Dry Eye Disease Market

Recent estimates of the prevalence of dry eye disease are that over 26 million people in the United States and over 300 million globally suffer with dry eye disease. The prevalence is growing in both young and old adults, making it more urgent that clinicians are better able to diagnose and treat DED. As many as two-thirds of patients with symptoms of dry eye have never been diagnosed by their physician. Diagnosing DED is a challenge because of the multifactorial nature of the disease, with symptoms similar to other ocular surface conditions. It is well known that there is often a discordance between signs and symptoms, highlighting the need for more sensitive and accurate diagnostic tools.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM, Financial) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing the landscape of diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), dry eye disease (DED) and Oncological indications. AXIM’s COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and ophthalmological conditions such as DED. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will be successfully shown to detect SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, that the diagnostic candidate will be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency, that the diagnostic candidate can be manufactured in large quantities or that third parties with an established presence in blood collection clinics, vaccine development, employer or individual use will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidate is successful, it may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company, including whether any of Axim’s diagnostic products will receive clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to sell its products and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the fact that there has never been a commercial diagnostic test utilizing neutralizing antibodies approved for use and various other factors detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2021 and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov . Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

