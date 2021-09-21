S&W Seed Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, September 27, 2021

PR Newswire

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, September 27, 2021, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11:00 am ET to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10160367. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

