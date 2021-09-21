Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina — Y'all Have Even More T-Mobile Home Internet

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina — Y'all Have Even More T-Mobile Home Internet

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Honey, a new internet option’s home. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced expanded access to its Home Internet service in 51 cities and towns across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. As one of the largest broadband providers in the US by service area — with more than 30 million households eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet nationwide — T-Mobile is delivering on its promise to provide Americans with affordable, reliable broadband, at a time when it’s needed more than ever.

“Today, thousands more households now have access to fast, unlimited high-speed internet. We’re expanding access in places that have never had a real choice when it comes to home broadband, where people are fed up with cable and telco ISPs,” said Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. “We’re able to continue to expand access to this service because of the massive investments we’ve made in our 5G network. That’s the real power of 5G.”

The traditional landline ISPs have failed the south. Across these four states, nearly 1 million people do not have access to a single wired internet provider. That bears repeating — nearly 1 million people across just four states do not have access at all. This is unacceptable. And unfortunately, that’s not all. Landline ISPs have left nearly 1.7 million people without any access to speeds above 25Mbps and nearly 3.3 million people with access to only one provider. This lack of access and choice has led to high prices, poor service, and the unhappiest customers in America —ISPs rank dead last in recent customer satisfaction scores from+ACSI. Dead. Last.

Today, having reliable home broadband isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. Home broadband is essential for school and work, for connecting with friends and family — now more than ever before. According to a report from OpenVault, average monthly broadband usage is up nearly 15% compared to the beginning of last year. Experts expect that trend to continue, even beyond the pandemic. Yet too many people are stuck with only one option for home broadband, or worse, no option at all.

T-Mobile is changing the game with Home Internet — bringing real competition to an industry that’s grown accustomed to over-charging and under-delivering for customers. With T-Mobile Home Internet, you get a flat price, no added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts, no data caps, and speeds that will let you work, play and learn from home. The T-Mobile Home Internet gateway ships directly to your home. It’s easy to use and easy to set up. Just plug it in, download the app, get connected and you’re ready to go — set up in 15 minutes or less. And if you need help, dedicated experts are just a call or message away.

As an added bonus, for a limited time you can get $10 off Home Internet for life — regularly $60/mo with AutoPay.

Oh, and these 51 cities and towns listed below — they’re among the more than 600 places nationwide that already have access to T-Mobile Home Internet, while Verizon’s 5G Home is available in just 57 cities, but who’s counting? Bless their heart.

Florida

  • Arcadia
  • Cape Coral-Fort Myers
  • Clewiston
  • Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
  • Gainesville
  • Jacksonville
  • Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
  • Ocala
  • Okeechobee
  • Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
  • Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville
  • Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent
  • Punta Gorda
  • Sebastian-Vero Beach
  • Sebring-Avon Park
  • Tallahassee
  • Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
  • The Villages

Georgia

  • Albany
  • Athens-Clarke County
  • Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
  • Columbus
  • Cordele
  • Cornelia
  • Dalton
  • Dublin
  • Gainesville
  • Jefferson
  • Moultrie
  • St. Marys
  • Summerville
  • Warner Robins

North Carolina

  • Albemarle
  • Asheville
  • Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
  • Durham-Chapel Hill
  • Fayetteville
  • Greensboro-High Point
  • Kill Devil Hills
  • Mount Airy
  • North Wilkesboro
  • Raleigh-Cary
  • Sanford

South Carolina

  • Columbia
  • Greenville-Anderson
  • Hilton Head Island-Bluffton
  • Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach
  • Newberry
  • Spartanburg
  • Sumter

Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. See if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fisp.

​During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Not available in all areas. Credit approval required. Without AutoPay, $5 more. May not be reflected on 1st bill. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. For use only with T-Mobile Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay up to $370. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network management and performance details. $10 off with monthly bill credits while you maintain qualifying new Home Internet line; allow 2 bill cycles. Limited-time offer; subject to change.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005705r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005705/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment