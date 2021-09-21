Logo
National Grid Invites Local Voices to Address World Leaders on Climate Change

PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid will bring voices from around the world to the leading decision makers on climate at COP26, the UN Global Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland in November. The Voice of All initiative gives people in the Northeast and across the US the opportunity to share their aspirations and ideas for a sustainable future. Hundreds of people from more than a half dozen countries have participated, and the Company is inviting everyone to join in. Entries close September 26.

The public is encouraged to go to National Grid's Voice of All website and answer the question: "When it comes to tackling climate change, what are your hopes for the future and what are your biggest fears?" National Grid will collect responses and, using artificial intelligence software, create a singular speech that accurately represents the Voice of All. The speech will be delivered to leaders at COP26, the world's most significant summit on climate change, where National Grid is a principal partner.

"As global leaders work through detailed policy issues, we don't want them to lose sight of the perspective and needs of our communities impacted by climate change," said Badar Khan, President of National Grid, US. "This is part of our commitment to leave no one behind and we're proud to bring the people we serve with us to the table. The Voice of All will be a motivational message of hope that also illustrates the seriousness of what is at stake."

For further information on the Voice of All initiative and to submit your thoughts and ideas for a more sustainable future, visit https://www.nationalgrid.com/cop26/voice-of-all.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and nergy future, National Grid is a Principal Partner for COP26, the UN global climate summit, which will be located in the UK in November 2021.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us onTwitter, watch us onYouTube, like us on Facebookand find our photos on Instagram.

SOURCE National Grid

