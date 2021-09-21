Principal Charity Classic Sets Charitable Giving Record in 2021

The Principal+Charity+Classic today announced its 2021 tournament raised more than $7.3 million in support of Iowa children’s charities, surpassing the event’s previous record of $6.7 million set in 2020 despite the tournament being canceled due to COVID-19.

The annual PGA TOUR Champions event in Des Moines has now raised more than $37 million for Iowa children’s charities since Principal Financial Group® became the title sponsor in 2007.

“The record levels of generosity have brought the Principal Charity Classic to new heights. It’s a true testament to the sponsors, volunteers, players, fans, and community of Des Moines for supporting this world-class golf tournament,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president and CEO for Principal®. “Past board chair Nick Cecere and tournament director Doug Habgood also deserve immense credit for successfully leading the Principal Charity Classic through two unprecedented years, reinforcing the tournament’s commitment to supporting Iowa’s kids.”

Also announced by the Principal Charity Classic was the appointment of Ken McCullum, senior vice president and chief risk officer for Principal, to the role of board chair. McCullum replaces Cecere, who will remain on the board.

The Principal Charity Classic impacts the lives of more than 130,000 Iowa children each year in philanthropic areas, including education, health, and arts and culture. Tournament proceeds provide support to four Tournament+Charity+Partners in the Des Moines area: Blank Children’s Hospital, MercyOne Des Moines, the United Way of Central Iowa, and Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. Additionally, the event’s Birdies+For+Charity program supports nearly 100 non-profits throughout the state of Iowa.

This year’s event also brought one of the most memorable rounds of competitive play in tournament history. Golf enthusiasts around the world saw champion Stephen Ames rally from seven strokes back in the final round to claim his second PGA TOUR Champions victory and edge the 2003 Masters champion, Mike Weir, by one stroke.

The 2022 Principal Charity Classic tournament will take place June 1-5, 2022, at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa. Visit principalcharityclassic.com to learn more about the Principal Charity Classic or to make a donation in support of the tournament’s year-round charitable giving efforts.

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event dedicated to investing in the future of Iowa kids. In 2021, the Principal Charity Classic raised a record $7.3 million for charity, bringing the tournament’s giving total to more than $37 million since 2007. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa kids in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and/or health and wellness. Last year, the tournament touched the lives of more than 130,000 children statewide.

For more information, visit principalcharityclassic.com+and connect with the tournament on social media at facebook.com%2Fprincipalcharityclassic, on Twitter %40PCCTourney+and on Instagram %40principalcharityclassic.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com%2FPGATOURChampions%2C on Twitter %40ChampionsTour+and on Instagram %40pgatourchampions.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 45.5 million customers2 plan, insure, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, improve our planet, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies3, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management4.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

©2021 Principal Financial Services, Inc. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., 800-247-1737, member+SIPC and/or independent broker/-dealers. Principal Global Investors leads global asset management. Referenced companies are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, Iowa 50392.

1 As June 30,2021

2 As June 30,2021

3 Ethisphere Institute, 2021

4 Pensions & Investments, 2020

