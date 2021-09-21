Inpixon Secures Broad Patent Protection for Use of Sensor Fusion to Determine Location

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowing its patent application covering a multi-channel spatial positioning system. The company believes this patent affords it broad protection in the critical area of sensor fusion which can increase location determination accuracy by combining multiple methods of positioning including radio frequency, inertial measurement data from wearables, video, sound, temperature, and chemical sensor inputs. The patent covers Inpixon's unique invention of combining multiple methods of positioning and overlaying each with its own confidence factor to achieve more accurate location determination than a single method.

Adam Benson, Inpixon CTO, commented, "This important patent broadens and strengthens our IP portfolio as well as provides Inpixon a unique advantage by protecting the use of combining multiple, often radically different, techniques to achieve the most accurate location results. It's widely recognized that there is no perfect positioning system or technology on the market, and that better results are possible by combining multiple algorithms and techniques. Through these patented methods, we are able to activate data from the physical environment, wearables or signals from a person, and external data to deliver more complete and accurate results that leverage our map, video and augmented reality platforms. Location accuracy is extremely important to address many use cases, including logistics optimization, asset tracking, navigation, geofencing, worker safety, and more, making this a major differentiator for Inpixon."

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, stated, "We are proud to be awarded this patent and look forward to providing our existing and prospective customers with first-in-class accuracy and features that leverage their existing technology investments to gain valuable insights on their facilities. With this patent, we believe Inpixon is positioned to provide the most effective location solution in the market."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-secures-broad-patent-protection-for-use-of-sensor-fusion-to-determine-location-301381554.html

SOURCE Inpixon