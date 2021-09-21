U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PR Newswire

ELKO, Nev., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --U.S. Gold Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on September 20, 2021.

The following proposals were approved by the Company's stockholders at the Meeting:

Election of five directors George Bee , Ryan Zinke , Robert Schafer , Tara Gilfillan and Michael Waldkirch , to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; and

, , , and , to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; and Ratification of Marcum, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accountant for its fiscal year ending April 30, 2022 .

George Bee, U.S. Gold Corp.'s President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, stated, "We are pleased that all the proxy proposals passed successfully at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders with strong stockholder support. On behalf of U.S. Gold Corp., our Board and entire management team, I would like to personally thank all of our stockholders for taking the time to vote and for their support. I look forward to working closely with our Board and updating our stockholders on our future exploration efforts."

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

