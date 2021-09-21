Stellantis Continues as Exclusive Sponsor of the National Black MBA Association Graduate Student Case Competition

PR Newswire

Competition conducted annually at National Black MBA Association's annual conference and exposition

Annual event enables talented, high-potential MBA candidates from the nation's leading business schools to compete for $50,000 in scholarships

in scholarships Company has been exclusive sponsor of the competition since 1995

Talented MBA candidates from 35 of the nation's leading business schools competed for $50,000 in scholarships in the 2021 National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Graduate Student Case Competition®, sponsored by Stellantis.

The NBMBAA/Stellantis National Graduate Student Case Competition is an annual event that gives high-potential graduate students an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and problem-solving skills in a formal competition.

The Graduate Student Case Competition is held each year as part of the NBMBAA's annual conference and career fair. This year, the Graduate Student Case Competition was held virtually September 11-13, 2021. Winning teams were announced at the NBMBAA's conference closing ceremony on Friday, September 17.

"Stellantis is proud to continue its decades-long support of the National Black MBA Association and the Graduate Student Case Competition," said Lottie Holland, director - diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "The competition is a showcase event for diversity, leadership and student achievement that enables our company to demonstrate our commitment to identifying, recruiting and developing diverse talent and future business leaders."

The company has been the exclusive sponsor of the Graduate Student Case Competition since 1995. Over that time, more than 3,200 graduate students have participated in the competition.

During the competition, teams are given a business case from which they develop business solutions. Each student team then prepares and presents its case to a panel of experienced business executives. Teams are judged on their analysis of the case, the feasibility of their recommendations and the quality of their presentations.

For the 2021 NBMBAA Business Case, teams assumed the role of an independent marketing and communications consultant, developing market launch plans for the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoner.

This year, the students from Clark Atlanta University took home the first place trophy as national champions and $25,000 in scholarships. The winning team members were all current MBA students at the university.

The second- and third-place teams represented Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Michigan, earning $15,000 and $10,000 in scholarships, respectively.

An important way Stellantis pursues its longstanding commitment to diversity is by supporting many diversity-serving organizations around North America, particularly in the company's pursuit of diverse talent that is a key ingredient in fueling its innovation. "These efforts enable us to make strategic investments in talent and enables us to sustain a diverse and inclusive pipeline of future leaders that enables Stellantis to be responsive to diverse customers and communities," Holland said.

National Black MBA Association

The NBMBAA has grown from a two-day conference to one of the country's largest professional, minority organizations with: 9,000+ members, 45 professional chapters, 35 Leaders of Tomorrow® (LOT®) programs, and more than 300 corporate partners. The organization is dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

