Hyundai Partners with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Promote Child Passenger Safety

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hyundai Partners with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Promote Child Passenger Safety

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Hyundai and Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to Host Car Seat Check Events and Child Passenger Safety Educator Workshops

- Two Safety Seat Checks Occurring During National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 19 - 25, and will include free car seat giveaways

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai Motor America announced a partnership with Children's Hospital LA (CHLA) to host car seat safety inspections and child passenger safety educator workshops to help save lives while promoting safe travel in automobiles. NHTSA estimates that car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants (younger than 1 year old) and by 54 percent for toddlers (1 to 4 years old) in passenger cars. Correct installation and proper use of car seats is critical and can help prevent child tragedies, should a crash occur.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

"Correct and consistent use of car seats is the best way to protect children in a vehicle crash and avoid serious and life-threatening injuries. Proper education of parents, caregivers and children is vital to protecting young occupants," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai would like to do its part beyond offering the latest vehicle safety technologies by partnering with CHLA and hosting car seat safety inspections, teaching proper installation and use for young passengers."

Hyundai and CHLA are supporting National Child Passenger Safety Week September 19-25 and will be hosting two upcoming safety seat opportunities. The first will be in conjunction with Children's Hospital of Orange County on Wednesday, September 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Club at 1751 S. Lyon St. in Santa Ana. The second event will be Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital at 17100 Euclid Street in Fountain Valley.

During the events, nationally certified child passenger safety technicians (CPST) will inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat for the child. Families will receive a free replacement car seat, if needed.

"While most parents try their best to install car seats correctly, we find that a majority of the car seats we inspect are improperly installed," said Dr. Helen Arbogast, manager, Injury Prevention Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "For the safety of their children, it is critical for parents to attend car seat check events like this one to have nationally certified car seat technicians help install them correctly. We are grateful to Hyundai for their support of our child passenger safety efforts across Southern California."

The car seat check events are open to the public – walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Families can register by calling 714.509.8887. The child who uses the seat must be present for the inspection and for the family to receive a free car seat if warranted.

Children's Hospital of LA
Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the highest-ranked children's hospital in California and fifth in the nation on the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of best children's hospitals. U.S. News ranks Children's Hospital Los Angeles in all 10 specialty categories. Clinical care at the hospital is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also operates the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children's hospital in the Western United States. The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles is home to all basic, translational, clinical and community research conducted at the hospital, allowing proven discoveries to quickly reach patients. Our mission: to create hope and build healthier futures. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

Safety reminder – Please buckle-up! Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

favicon.png?sn=LA13846&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-partners-with-childrens-hospital-los-angeles-to-promote-child-passenger-safety-301381586.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA13846&Transmission_Id=202109211000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA13846&DateId=20210921
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment