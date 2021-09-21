Sally Beauty Reinforces Its Standing as the Destination for DIY Beauty and Self-Expression

PR Newswire

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As beauty enthusiasts look for ways to express themselves, Sally Beauty continues its mission to be the go-to destination for all things DIY. Sally Beauty first solidified its spot as the leading omni-channel hair color retailer by offering consumers the widest assortment, with over 1,200 shades in professional, vibrant brights, and root touch-up hair color. This summer, Sally Beauty continued its DIY expansion by also focusing on the nail category.

"With self-expression and innovation at the forefront of everything we do, we want consumers to have the ability to try any color, nail effect, or style," said Pam Kohn, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sally Beauty. "By further expanding our lineup, we are a one-stop destination where DIY hair color and nail enthusiasts can find a vast collection of shades, technology, and tools from top brands and exclusive brands that can only be found at Sally Beauty."

The retailer has a pulse on the latest trends and is always looking for new brands, innovation, and categories to offer consumers the products they need now. Dip powder manicures are currently the hottest trend and Sally Beauty is ready with an industry-leading assortment of over 95 dip powder shades available in-store and online. Consumers have access to a vast assortment of professional-quality products and brands like Gelish Xpress Dip Powder along with dip powder from exclusive brands like Beauty Secrets and ASP.

"Dip powder manicures are the latest nail trend, but it can be difficult to find all of the products needed to accomplish this look. We make sure our assortment includes the products consumers need to master this technique at home by stocking all-in-one starter kits, top coats, base coats, and of course our industry-leading assortment of dip powder shades. We provide avid DIYers with the tools they need to replicate salon-style manicures at home," shared Kohn.

When it comes to nail polish, Sally Beauty has an extensive range of shades from coveted brands like OPI and China Glaze. Building upon this strong foundation, Sally Beauty is expanding its assortment by adding over 200 new shades from top brands like Nails Inc., Sally Hansen, ASP, and Morgan Taylor, increasing its offering to nearly 800 shades. Tools from Japonesque, the ever-popular Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel, and nail extensions from Patti Yankee, a 2021 Cultivate Program winner, round out the new nail brands available at Sally Beauty. It doesn't stop there; Sally Beauty's nail portfolio will continue to grow with new shades, innovation, and technology being introduced this year.

In addition to an unmatched assortment of shades and innovation for consumers to experiment with and express themselves, Sally Beauty is a leading innovator when it comes to DIY education. DIY University by Sally Beauty , the retailer's education platform, provides hands-on tutorials on a wide range of topics from the latest trends in hair styling, hair color, and of course, nails.

For more information about Sally Beauty's full breadth of nail collections and to find all the tools and resources to master DIY nails, visit SallyBeauty.com/Nails.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

SOURCE Sally Beauty Supply LLC