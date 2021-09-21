Sally Beauty Reinforces Its Standing as the Destination for DIY Beauty and Self-Expression

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sally Beauty Reinforces Its Standing as the Destination for DIY Beauty and Self-Expression

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sally Beauty has a pulse on the latest trends, adding new shades and innovations from top brands to offer an industry-leading assortment.

PR Newswire

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As beauty enthusiasts look for ways to express themselves, Sally Beauty continues its mission to be the go-to destination for all things DIY. Sally Beauty first solidified its spot as the leading omni-channel hair color retailer by offering consumers the widest assortment, with over 1,200 shades in professional, vibrant brights, and root touch-up hair color. This summer, Sally Beauty continued its DIY expansion by also focusing on the nail category.

Sally_Beauty_Logo.jpg

"With self-expression and innovation at the forefront of everything we do, we want consumers to have the ability to try any color, nail effect, or style," said Pam Kohn, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sally Beauty. "By further expanding our lineup, we are a one-stop destination where DIY hair color and nail enthusiasts can find a vast collection of shades, technology, and tools from top brands and exclusive brands that can only be found at Sally Beauty."

The retailer has a pulse on the latest trends and is always looking for new brands, innovation, and categories to offer consumers the products they need now. Dip powder manicures are currently the hottest trend and Sally Beauty is ready with an industry-leading assortment of over 95 dip powder shades available in-store and online. Consumers have access to a vast assortment of professional-quality products and brands like Gelish Xpress Dip Powder along with dip powder from exclusive brands like Beauty Secrets and ASP.

"Dip powder manicures are the latest nail trend, but it can be difficult to find all of the products needed to accomplish this look. We make sure our assortment includes the products consumers need to master this technique at home by stocking all-in-one starter kits, top coats, base coats, and of course our industry-leading assortment of dip powder shades. We provide avid DIYers with the tools they need to replicate salon-style manicures at home," shared Kohn.

When it comes to nail polish, Sally Beauty has an extensive range of shades from coveted brands like OPI and China Glaze. Building upon this strong foundation, Sally Beauty is expanding its assortment by adding over 200 new shades from top brands like Nails Inc., Sally Hansen, ASP, and Morgan Taylor, increasing its offering to nearly 800 shades. Tools from Japonesque, the ever-popular Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel, and nail extensions from Patti Yankee, a 2021 Cultivate Program winner, round out the new nail brands available at Sally Beauty. It doesn't stop there; Sally Beauty's nail portfolio will continue to grow with new shades, innovation, and technology being introduced this year.

In addition to an unmatched assortment of shades and innovation for consumers to experiment with and express themselves, Sally Beauty is a leading innovator when it comes to DIY education. DIY University by Sally Beauty, the retailer's education platform, provides hands-on tutorials on a wide range of topics from the latest trends in hair styling, hair color, and of course, nails.

For more information about Sally Beauty's full breadth of nail collections and to find all the tools and resources to master DIY nails, visit SallyBeauty.com/Nails.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

favicon.png?sn=DA12694&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-reinforces-its-standing-as-the-destination-for-diy-beauty-and-self-expression-301381048.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Supply LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA12694&Transmission_Id=202109210908PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA12694&DateId=20210921
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment