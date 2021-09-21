Jennie-O Turkey Store Shares 2021 Thanksgiving Trends And Predictions As Consumers Prep For The Holiday Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jennie-O Turkey Store Shares 2021 Thanksgiving Trends And Predictions As Consumers Prep For The Holiday Season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jennie-O experts serve up helpful advice at the 1-800-TURKEYS Hotline, online tools and text support

PR Newswire

WILLMAR, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021

WILLMAR, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the most beloved turkey brands in the world, today announced its Thanksgiving survey results. The surprising answers revealed how people across the country feel about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, how they plan to celebrate, the dishes they find most intimidating and even how many pounds of food a single person plans to eat during the meal. The survey of 2,000 consumers was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Jennie-O.

Jennie_O_Thanksgiving.jpg

CELEBRATION: To Be or Not To Be (In Person)

  • The majority of those polled will be attending a virtual Thanksgiving, in addition to an in-person celebration.
  • Forty-two percent noted they will also attend a Friendsgiving gathering.

MEAL PREP: Talk Turkey To Me

  • Most consumers start meal planning for this special holiday in September.
  • Thirty-six percent purchase their turkey one week before Thanksgiving.
  • Fifty percent buy their turkeys frozen and 29 percent fresh.
  • While turkey is THE marquis dish, many are intimidated to cook it because they're scared it will turn out dry and overcooked (49 percent).
  • The majority plan to cook enough food to have leftovers. Turkey stuffed peppers, anyone?
  • Most will roast their turkeys (51 percent), with frying coming in second (34 percent)

Starting Nov. 1, Jennie-O consumer engagement experts will be on hand to help alleviate stress around holiday meal planning at the company's 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, through live chat on the Jennie-O website, and even by texting "Turkey" to 73876. From advice on how to prep and cook a turkey to recipes for side dishes and how to use leftovers, consumers can reach out for real time support through Nov. 28 via the method that is most convenient for them. Also this year, in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jennie-O specialists are available around-the-clock.

FAMILY & FRIENDS: Let's Eat!

  • Twenty-eight percent of those polled plan to eat between four and six pounds of food on Thanksgiving Day.
  • Twenty-seven percent estimate they will eat seven-10 pounds; 20 percent aim to eat up to three pounds; 11 percent intend to eat 11-14 pounds; and 5 percent anticipate feasting on more than 15 pounds of food.
  • The majority prefer dark over white meat.
  • Fifty-three percent will purchase a whole turkey vs. a turkey breast.
  • More plan on buying a bigger turkey vs. smaller turkey (48 percent and 43 percent respectively)
  • Most people surveyed are the ones cooking the turkey (37 percent), with their mother coming in second (24 percent).

"While we'd all love to celebrate this Thanksgiving pre-pandemic style, we realize that many still cannot. Jennie-O is here to help, regardless of whether you're gathering in-person or virtually," said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O. "We have specialists to help with most any turkey challenge and tools that will ensure your Thanksgiving meal is a success."

Consumers can track their fresh or frozen JENNIE-O®whole turkey back to its originating farm through the JENNIE-O® Turkey Tracker. From calculators that tell the host how much turkey to buy, to full menus for Thanksgiving dinner and inspiring suggestions for preparing tasty leftovers, Jennie-O offers easy solutions for the holiday meal.

For more information about all JENNIE-O®turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit JennieO.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieoTurkey, Instagram.com/JennieO and Twitter.com/Jennieo.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.
Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. Jennieo.com

Media Contact:
[email protected]
507-434-6352

Jennie_O_Brand_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG12829&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennie-o-turkey-store-shares-2021-thanksgiving-trends-and-predictions-as-consumers-prep-for-the-holiday-season-301381456.html

SOURCE Jennie-O Turkey Store

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG12829&Transmission_Id=202109210915PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG12829&DateId=20210921
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment