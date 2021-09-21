Tiger Woods and Autograph Launch Exclusive NFT Takeover on DraftKings Marketplace

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the company pioneering partnerships with the world's biggest sports and entertainment icons to usher in a new era of digital collecting, will debut the first set of NFTs co-designed by Tiger Woods. The collection will be exclusively available to view on Autograph.io and for sale on DraftKings Marketplace (Nasdaq: DKNG). The NFTs will drop over the next week allowing fans to have longer to access the collectibles with the second collection dropping on September 28th.

"Autograph is thrilled to be the driving force behind the first-ever Tiger Woods NFT as a part of a larger, exclusive series of his digital collections," said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder of Autograph. "Autograph's incredible partners and team are committed to producing cutting-edge content that brings our audience one step closer to icons. Releasing a collection for Tiger Woods, one of the greatest golfers of all time, is a huge milestone as we usher in the new era of collecting."

Tiger's digital collectibles are the latest addition to Autograph's Preseason Access Collection, joining other sports heroes like Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles. All prior collections have sold out within minutes, so fans looking to purchase the highly-anticipated Tiger drop are encouraged to join the queues early. The Premier edition drops on September 21st and the Signed edition drops on September 28th, both starting at 3:00pm ET, with queues opening at 2:30pm ET.

"Autograph's team is at the forefront of digital collectibles and enhancing the fan experience around NFTs, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the new era of collecting," said Tiger Woods. "It will enable me to grow closer to my fan base and I'm looking forward to seeing that all fans have the opportunity to participate. I could not be more excited for future drops with Autograph."

While the Premier editions will offer thousands of Tiger's digital collectibles, the Signed editions will have significantly fewer, with less than 300 total in the whole batch. Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass NFT, regardless of edition, will also be granted preferential access to a future NFT drop from Autograph.

To view the latest exclusive NFT drops, collectors can visit https://www.autograph.io and registered DraftKings customers can visit https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ to explore and transact on DraftKings Marketplace.

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. The start studded Advisory Board includes Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

