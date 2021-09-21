Logo
Redbox Launches "War and Westerns" and "Rewind" Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has launched two Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels – “Redbox War and Westerns” and “Redbox Rewind” – giving viewers hundreds of hours of streaming movies completely free. In addition to offering these channels via the Redbox® app which is available on a wide range of devices including Roku, Samsung, Vizio, LG, Android TV and Xbox, Redbox expects to syndicate these company-owned channels to other streaming platforms in the coming months.

Redbox continues to rapidly expand its FAST channel streaming service which recently surpassed 100 channels. The company’s “Redbox Free Movie Channel” is currently available via the Redbox app and syndicated to The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+.

The new channels launching today include:

  • Redbox Rewind – Watch favorite movies from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. Films streaming now include the 90s teen movie Can’t Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, the timeless Notre Dame football movie Rudy, and Earth Girls are Easy starring Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum
  • Redbox War and Westerns – Dusty duels and honor among thieves meets battles from the wars throughout history in this action-packed channel. Movies streaming now include The Quick and the Dead starring Sharon Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio, the timeless classic Bonanza, and The Trench starring Daniel Craig

"Movies from the Rewind and War and Westerns channels have proven enormously popular with our audience," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "From epic battles and classic westerns to 80s action hits and romantic comedies from the 90s, we can’t wait for fans of these genres to watch these channels both on Redbox and with our syndication partners.”

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005458/en/

