Insteel Industries Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company’s fourth quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finsteelgcs.gcs-web.com%2Fcompany-news%2Fevents-and-presentations and will be archived for replay.

Insteel is the nation’s largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel’s products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

