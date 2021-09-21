Logo
MSA to Present at William Blair Virtual Investor Conference

PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at William Blair's "What's Next for Industrials?" Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the presentation in real-time, please reach out to your William Blair representative or register via the event link at http://investors.MSASafety.com under the "News and Events" menu.

Following the presentation, a replay will be available at the link above for 14 days.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site atwww.MSAsafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

