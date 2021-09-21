TDS publishes 2020 environmental, social, governance report

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) announced the publication of its 2020 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report.

"We are pleased to present TDS' first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "While this is our first year of sharing an official report, TDS has always been guided by strong moral and ethical standards. We are now sharing our story and committing to an even greater focus on developing a robust ESG plan."

In order to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, TDS conducted a materiality assessment to identify challenges and opportunities that are most important to stakeholders. TDS partnered with an independent third party to guide the organization in the process of researching, testing, and analyzing its materiality. The results of this assessment will help further define and drive the ESG strategy of TDS.

The entire TDS Enterprise is committed to strengthening the foundation of its business, which the ESG report identifies as its "Three C's: customers, culture and communities." "These three groups have been, and always will be, our first priority," said Carlson.

TDS has delegated an ESG Steering Committee to oversee all initiatives and disclosures related to ESG. The Environmental Social and Governance Steering Committee's ("ESG Committee") purpose is to approve initiatives to report on the company's ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance matters.

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework is featured in the appendix of the TDS 2020 ESG report and provides a collection of industry-specific standards to help measure and communicate performance on sustainability topics.

TDS also prepared an index in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) Standards in order to report significant economic, environmental, and social topics within the business.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of June 30, 2021.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-publishes-2020-environmental-social-governance-report-301381691.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems