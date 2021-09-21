Goldplay Begins Trading on the US OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc ( TSXV:AUC, Financial)(OTCQB:AUCCF)( FRA:9FY, Financial), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "AUCCF". The OTCQB offers Goldplay the opportunity to build Company's visibility, expand its liquidity and diversify its shareholder base on an established public market in the US.

Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated: "As we continue our growth, we are now in a position to expand our investors base into the US. We are extremely excited to be trading on the OTCQB market as we believe it will broaden our investor community and increase our accessibility, visibility, and liquidity in the North American market."

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies to trade in the United States through a quality investment experience. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage firms, such as exploration companies, while ensuring that listed businesses must pass background checks, meet certain minimum reporting requirements, and undergo annual verification.

The Company's common shares will also continue to trade with no change on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "AUC."

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a newly listed Canadian public company which is focused on exploring and advancing gold-copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions with potential for world class mineral discovery.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski

President, CEO & Director

